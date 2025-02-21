Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Rolls Out Testimonials Which Lets Creators Get Paid by Writing Endorsements

Instagram Rolls Out Testimonials Which Lets Creators Get Paid by Writing Endorsements

Meta claims 40 percent of Instagram users consider recommendations by creators when shopping.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2025 13:58 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Testimonials Which Lets Creators Get Paid by Writing Endorsements

Photo Credit: Meta Platforms

Testimonials will appear as pinned comments on Instagram posts

Highlights
  • Testimonials allow creators to endorse brands via short text-only ads
  • It is said to help creators earn more while expanding their reach
  • Endorsements appear as sponsored comments on brand posts
Advertisement

Instagram on Thursday announced a new avenue for creators to earn money through partnership advertisements called Testimonials. It is a type of content which a brand posts in collaboration with a creator for the promotion of a product or service. Such ads are featured on the creator's Instagram handle in the form of videos or written-only text. The social media platform says its new ad format follows a text-only medium which can be stacked on top of existing deals with brands.

Testimonials on Instagram

In a blog post, Meta detailed its new partnership ad format. Testimonials are said to be short, text-only endorsements, which the company says, are a quick avenue to earn money. Creators can write a short message under 125 characters related to the brand's campaign or product and send it to them, which will then be attached to the relevant ad. They will appear as comments on the particular post with a Sponsored tag, pinned at the top, enabling them to self-identify as paid promoters.

The reason behind this move? Meta claims 40 percent of Instagram users consider recommendations by creators when shopping. With partnership ads, creators are said to have the option to charge more money while also expanding their reach on the social media platform.

However, the performance metrics will be limited to the brand's account, meaning creators will have to ask them to share the content performance. As per the platform, this will enable them to optimise their content for future deals.

Other New Features

Instagram has rolled out several new features lately. This includes new options in DMs which enable users to translate messages in different languages in private chats, schedule messages, and share music previews with others without leaving the chat window. Further, they can now also pin specific chats on the instant messaging platform.

The update also makes it easier for users to invite others to group chats. They can create a QR code of a specific group chat and show it to others, who can scan it and join the chat, instead of having to add them individually.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Ads, Social media, Meta Platforms
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Appstore for Android to Shut Down in August; Amazon Coins to Be Discontinued

Related Stories

Instagram Rolls Out Testimonials Which Lets Creators Get Paid by Writing Endorsements
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Launched; Is the World's Thinnest Book-Style Foldable Phone
  2. Apple's Next Big iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Gets a Release Timeline
  3. Oppo Watch X2 With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Chipset Launched
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, More
  5. Sony Launches DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in Midnight Black in India
  6. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Revealed
  7. Google's New Multi-Agent AI Tool Can Collaborate With Scientists
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI's Weekly Active Users Surpass 400 Million
  2. Instagram Rolls Out Testimonials Which Lets Creators Get Paid by Writing Endorsements
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Said to Get AI-Powered Visual Intelligence Features Soon
  4. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Leaked; Show Transparent Back, Glyph Lights, New Camera Module Design
  5. Amazon Appstore for Android to Shut Down in August; Amazon Coins to Be Discontinued
  6. GTA 5 on PC to Get PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Enhancements, GTA Online Features in Free Upgrade
  7. Oppo Watch X2 With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Chipset, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched
  8. iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone With More Apple Intelligence Features, Language Support to Roll Out in April
  9. Oppo Find N5 With 8.12-inch Inner Screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ancient 2,000-Year-Old Sword Found in Poland Linked to Vandal Warrior Burial
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »