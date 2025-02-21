Instagram on Thursday announced a new avenue for creators to earn money through partnership advertisements called Testimonials. It is a type of content which a brand posts in collaboration with a creator for the promotion of a product or service. Such ads are featured on the creator's Instagram handle in the form of videos or written-only text. The social media platform says its new ad format follows a text-only medium which can be stacked on top of existing deals with brands.

Testimonials on Instagram

In a blog post, Meta detailed its new partnership ad format. Testimonials are said to be short, text-only endorsements, which the company says, are a quick avenue to earn money. Creators can write a short message under 125 characters related to the brand's campaign or product and send it to them, which will then be attached to the relevant ad. They will appear as comments on the particular post with a Sponsored tag, pinned at the top, enabling them to self-identify as paid promoters.

The reason behind this move? Meta claims 40 percent of Instagram users consider recommendations by creators when shopping. With partnership ads, creators are said to have the option to charge more money while also expanding their reach on the social media platform.

However, the performance metrics will be limited to the brand's account, meaning creators will have to ask them to share the content performance. As per the platform, this will enable them to optimise their content for future deals.

Other New Features

Instagram has rolled out several new features lately. This includes new options in DMs which enable users to translate messages in different languages in private chats, schedule messages, and share music previews with others without leaving the chat window. Further, they can now also pin specific chats on the instant messaging platform.

The update also makes it easier for users to invite others to group chats. They can create a QR code of a specific group chat and show it to others, who can scan it and join the chat, instead of having to add them individually.