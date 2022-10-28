Emphasising on the need to create awareness against fake news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that social media cannot be underestimated and that a small piece of fake news generated by it can create chaos. The Prime Minister appealed for people to check facts before sharing messages on social media.

Addressing a 'Chintan Shivir' in Haryana of home ministers of states via video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said, "For the safety and rights of law-abiding citizens, stringent action against negative forces is our responsibility. A small piece of fake news can kick up a storm across the nation. We will have to educate people to think before forwarding anything, verify before believing it."

He said people must be made aware of the various mechanisms that are now available on all social media platforms to verify messages before forwarding them.

"Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that one should not limit social media to being the source of information.

He added that a piece of single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern.

The Prime Minister said during the reservation issue, the country had to face losses due to fake news. He said people should think 10 times before forwarding any messages on social media.

He stressed on the need to educate people about analysing and verifying information before forwarding it on social media platforms.

Also, while highlighting the importance of having a smart law and order system as par with advanced technologies, the Prime Minister said the agencies have to be 10 steps ahead of the crime world.

He said, "Today the nature of crimes is changing. We need to understand the new age technologies. We entered the 5G era. Hence we need to be more vigilant.”

With 5G technology, PM said there will be manifold improvement in facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone and CCTV technology.

"With the advancement in 5G technology, awareness is equally important. It is to be ensured that India's law and order system becomes smart. Technology not only helps in the prevention of crimes but also in crime investigation. We will have to be 10 steps ahead of the crime world," he said.

The coordination between agencies of all states and between central and state agencies is essential, PM said.

He said the next 25 years will be for the creation of an 'amrit peedhi'. This 'amrit peedhi' will be created by imbibing the resolutions of 'Panch Pran' - creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity and most importantly, citizen duty.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others, added the statement.

"For safety and rights of law-abiding citizens, stringent action against negative forces is our responsibility...A small piece of fake news can kick up a storm across the nation...We will have to educate people to think before forwarding anything and verify before believing it," the prime minister said.

The Chintan Shivir of home ministers in Surajkund, Prime Minister said is an excellent example of cooperative federalism. He said States can learn from each other, take inspiration from each other and work together for the betterment of the country.

He said the next 25 years will be for the creation of an 'amrit peedhi'. This 'amrit peedhi' will be created by imbibing the resolutions of 'Panch Pran' - creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity and most importantly, citizen duty.

The two-day Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others, added the statement.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.