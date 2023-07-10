Technology News

Suspended Twitter Account ‘ElonJet’ Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet Moves to Rival Meta's Threads

ElonJet has tracked the movements of Musk's private jet using data available in the public domain.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 July 2023 10:13 IST
Suspended Twitter Account ‘ElonJet’ Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet Moves to Rival Meta's Threads

Photo Credit: Reuters

'ElonJet' account was suspended from Twitter last year

Highlights
  • ElonJet account was created by Jack Sweeney
  • The new account on Threads had 21,000 followers as of Saturday morning
  • Threads is about to reach 100 million users days within launch

Jack Sweeney, the creator of an account tracking Elon Musk's private jet in real time, has moved to Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter-rival Threads after being suspended from Twitter last year.

"ElonJet has arrived to Threads!" read Sweeney's first post on Thursday from the account handle @elonmusksjet, which had over 21,000 followers as of Saturday morning.

ElonJet has tracked the movements of Musk's private jet using data available in the public domain.

In December Twitter, owned by Musk, suspended the ElonJet account, with the billionaire threatening legal action against the account's operator after saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a "crazy stalker".

Musk had said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech "extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk".

Sweeney, a 20-year-old University of Central Florida student, had tweeted in December that Ella Irwin, Twitter's Vice President of trust and safety, requested the account be filtered and less visible to users.

In media interviews, Sweeney has said that he turned down a $5,000 (roughly Rs. 4 lakh) offer from the Tesla chief executive officer in 2021 to shut down his bot account.

Meta-owned Threads, posing a direct challenge to Twitter, garnered millions of users in hours, including prominent figures such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as it seeks to take advantage of its rival's weakened state after a series of chaotic decisions from Musk.

Sweeney, Twitter and Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Threads, Twitter, Elon Musk, ElonJet
DoT Said to Approach TRAI for Auction of New Spectrum Bands, Radio Waves

Related Stories

Suspended Twitter Account ‘ElonJet’ Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet Moves to Rival Meta's Threads
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
  2. Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Debuts in India: See Design, Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Could Debut in This Colour Variant
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Launched: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Nothing Phone 2 to Be Available for Offline Purchase in India in This City
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped: See Here
  10. Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Appears on TENAA Listing: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Today: Details
  2. Suspended Twitter Account ‘ElonJet’ Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet Moves to Rival Meta's Threads
  3. DoT Said to Approach TRAI for Auction of New Spectrum Bands, Radio Waves
  4. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI and Meta Face Lawsuits From Sarah Silverman, Authors Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
  5. Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Xiaomi 13T Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Processor, RAM Details Leaked: Report
  7. Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon
  8. Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  10. Elon Musk Sues Law Firm Wachtell to Recover Fees From Twitter Buyout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.