Threads — Instagram's microblogging platform which serves as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) — rolled out a new TweetDeck-style view in addition to other features for desktop users on Thursday (May 30). The feature which, allows users to pin columns on their home screen, first surfaced on May 16 when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the platform began testing it. It has now been rolled out to users globally, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced.

Threads Updated With TweetDeck-Style Layout

In a Threads post, Mosseri revealed that the new Threads view has started rolling out and users can “customize and personalize” what they see. “We have a lot of great ideas to make this the best website to share ideas, so stay tuned for more and let us know if you have any suggestions”, the Instagram head added further.



The new layout brings the ability to pin feeds in on the home screen, creating a custom multi-column desktop view that sort of resembles TweetDeck (now known as X Pro). Users can now pin screens such as the Following feed, For You feed, recent notifications and saved posts side-by-side on their home screen.

This can be done via a pin icon on the bottom of the left side panel, above the More option. Alternatively, they can choose to stick with a single feed view too. Gadgets 360 was able to verify this feature with a new multi-column desktop layout replacing the traditional single-feed view.

Threads is also rolling out real-time updates for the feed, meaning users won't have to refresh the page every time to see new content. This feature can be accessed by toggling auto-update in the top-right corner of a feed which is nestled inside the three-dot option.

Cross-Posting on Threads

The microblogging platform is reportedly testing another feature that lets users cross-post images from Instagram. It is speculated that it would not be turned on by default and users might need to opt-in to use it.

The report mentions that cross-posting an image from Instagram may automatically use the caption as the text for the Threads post. However, this feature is yet to be turned on for Gadgets 360 staff members.

