Threads has crossed the 175 million user mark, a year after the platform was launched as an alternative to X (formerly known as Twitter). The microblogging service owned by Meta was launched on July 6 last year. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also revealed that India has emerged as one of its most active markets. In an blog post published on Thursday, the social networking giant shared that Indian users regularly use Threads to share their thoughts and opinions on a wide array of topics.

While Meta announced on Thursday that Threads has onboarded over 175 million monthly active users, it did not share the number of its users from India or other country-specific user statistics. The service now has 50 million topic tags, according to the Facebook parent firm.

Indians among most active users on Threads

According to details shared by Meta on Thursday, Indian users were among the most active on Threads. The platform has also outlined popular topics of engagement and discussions on the microblogging platform.

Topics around films, television, OTT content, and sports garnered most engagement from Indian users on Threads. In addition, conversations around celebrities also fetched attention from users in the country.

Meta also notes that on Threads users from India are more likely to tag another account in their posts and add video clips to the content, compared to users from other countries.

Meta added a distinct mention about the craze of cricket in India, which finds its way to social networking apps like Threads, in the backdrop of national and international matches, including the IPL, the T20 Cricket World Cup, IPL, and Women's Premier League 2024.

Content creators from India are also exploring Threads, Meta claimed.

“We've seen creators using Threads to post about a different interest area or niche,” its post said, pointing out that fashion, memes, and diary entry format of content is becoming popular on Threads from India.

Threads marks one-year anniversary

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads on July 6 last year and the platform was designed as a microblogging service, much like its competitor X, currently owned by Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg had tied Threads to Instagram at launch, given that the latter reportedly has an estimated 2.4 billion active users. This helped the app gain a large number of users when it was launched.

According to data on Google Play as of Thursday, Threads has been downloaded over 100 million times on Android devices. The app has a of 4.2-star rating (out of five stars), based on more than 500,000 reviews.

The company has also been rolling out new features on a regular basis. In May, the platform was updated with multi-column feeds on the desktop version of Threads.

Threads is also testing an automatic archiving feature for posts to help users hide previous posts.

