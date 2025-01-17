Technology News
Meta's 'Community Notes' Model Said to Not Apply to Paid Ads

Community Notes on Meta Platforms will be enabled for organic content.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 January 2025 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Brand and influencer organic posts might not be subject to Community Notes when they first go live.

  • Meta scrapped its US fact-checking program last week
  • It will roll out Community Notes in the US over the next few months
  • Aspects of the Community Notes program remain subject to change
Facebook parent Meta's "Community Notes", similar to that used on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, will not apply to paid ads when they arrive later this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Community Notes on Meta Platforms will be enabled for organic content, a source said. Organic content are posts that Meta hasn't been paid to promote.

Aspects of the program remain subject to change, according to the Wall Street Journal that first reported the development, adding that brand and influencer organic posts might not be subject to Community Notes when they first go live.

"We are making the transition to Community Notes over the next couple of months in the United States and, as with any new product rollout, we'll continually evaluate and improve it over the course of the year," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

Any assertions about how the product will work aside from what we've already officially communicated are pure speculation, a Meta spokesperson said.

In Meta's biggest overhaul of its approach to managing political content, the company scrapped its US fact-checking program last week and announced plans to a system of "Community Notes" ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The social media company will start phasing in "Community Notes" in the US over the next couple of months and improve the model over the year.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

