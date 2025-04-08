Technology News
English Edition

Meta Expands 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook, Messenger Amid Children's Online Safety Regulatory Push

Meta said teens under 16 will require parental permission before they can go live.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2025 18:23 IST
Meta Expands 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook, Messenger Amid Children's Online Safety Regulatory Push

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dima Solomin

Meta, TikTok,YouTube already face hundreds of lawsuits filed on behalf of children

Highlights
  • Meta has faced criticism for not doing enough to ensure kids' protection
  • It introduced privacy and parental controls on Instagram last year
  • The safety features will reach Messenger, Facebook in the coming months
Advertisement

Meta Platforms is rolling out its "Teen Accounts" feature to Facebook and Messenger on Tuesday, as it faces sustained criticism about not doing enough to protect young users from online harms.

The enhanced privacy and parental controls, which were introduced on Instagram last year, will address concerns about how teens are spending their time on social media, the company said.

Why Its Important 

Meta's expansion of safety features for teens comes as some lawmakers say they plan to press ahead with proposed legislation, such as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), seeking to protect children from social media harms.

Meta, ByteDance's TikTok and Google's YouTube already face hundreds of lawsuits filed on behalf of children and school districts about the addictive nature of social media.

In 2023, 33 US states including California and New York sued the company for misleading the public about the dangers of its platforms.

Context 

Meta said teens under 16 will require parental permission before they can go live and disable a feature that automatically blurs images potentially containing nudity in direct messages.

"We will start including these updates in the next couple of months," the company said.

In July 2024, the US Senate advanced two online safety bills — KOSA and The Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act — that would force social media companies to take responsibility for how their platforms affect children and teens.

The Republican-led House declined to bring KOSA up for a vote last year, but suggested at a committee hearing late last month that they still plan to press ahead with new laws to protect kids online.

Top platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, allow users who are 13 years of age and above to sign up.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, facebook, messenger
EU Decisions on Alleged Apple, Meta Tech Rule Breaches Due in Coming Weeks, Antitrust Chief Says

Related Stories

Meta Expands 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook, Messenger Amid Children's Online Safety Regulatory Push
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colours Revealed Before Launch
  4. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  5. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
  6. Scientists Revive Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA and Modern Gene Editing
  7. WhatsApp May Introduce Advanced Chat Privacy on iOS With Several Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Super Leica Phone
  9. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Design Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ to Get a Slim Design; Will Be Available on Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Revive Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA and Modern Gene Editing
  2. Tropical Tree in Panama Evolves Shocking Defense, Strikes Rivals with Lightning Bolts
  3. NASA’s Jonny Kim Heads to Space With Russian Crew on Soyuz MS-27
  4. First Future Type 1a Supernova Detected: White Dwarf Pair to Collide in 23 Billion Years
  5. Major Disruption Has Left Arctic Polar Vortex Away from North Pole, Scientists Alert
  6. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Binance Partners Worldpay to Bring Fiat-to-Crypto Payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay
  8. US Department of Justice Reportedly Shuts National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
  9. Samsung Tipped to Do Away With In-Built S-Pen on Future Galaxy S ‘Ultra’ Models
  10. Runway Introduces Gen-4 Turbo Video AI Model With Faster Generation Speeds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »