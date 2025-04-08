Technology News
EU Decisions on Alleged Apple, Meta Tech Rule Breaches Due in Coming Weeks, Antitrust Chief Says

The European Commission has been investigating Apple and Meta Platforms since March last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2025 17:41 IST
EU Decisions on Alleged Apple, Meta Tech Rule Breaches Due in Coming Weeks, Antitrust Chief Says

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Maximalfocus

The EU wants Big Tech firms to open up markets to rivals and give consumers more choice

Highlights
  • EU has been cracking down on the market dominance of Big Tech firms
  • The DMA aims to create a level playing field for tech firms in EU
  • Google, X, and WhatsApp are other platforms facing challenges in EU
An EU decision on whether Apple and Meta have breached landmark tech rules aimed at curbing their market power will be issued in the coming weeks, antitrust chief Teresa Ribera told European Parliament lawmakers on Tuesday.

The European Commission has been investigating Apple and Meta Platforms since March last year for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which sets out a list of do's and don'ts for tech giants in a bid to open up markets to rivals and give consumers more choice.

Both companies are expected to face modest fines for DMA violations, sources told Reuters last month.

Ribera, who had previously told Reuters that she would issue her decision on Apple and Meta in March, said it would now take a bit longer.

"Decisions could be adopted in the coming weeks," she told lawmakers when asked about the timing.

Spiralling trade tensions between the United States and the EU over President Donald Trump's tariffs have forced a first response from the EU with the prospect of more to come while some member states including France want to target US services.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

