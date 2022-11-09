Technology News
loading

Twitter to Roll Out 'Official' Label for Some Verified Accounts Alongside Paid $8 Verification Check Mark

Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will get the "Official" label and the label is not available for purchase.

By Reuters |  Updated: 9 November 2022 11:57 IST
Twitter to Roll Out 'Official' Label for Some Verified Accounts Alongside Paid $8 Verification Check Mark

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Twitter's "Official" label will not be available for purchase

Highlights
  • Twitter Blue subscription priced at $8 will not verify user identity
  • Premium subscription model launch was delayed ahead of US midterm vote
  • Official label for select companies, partners, media outlets

Elon Musk's social media platform Twitter will introduce an "Official" label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product, its early stage products executive Esther Crawford said on Tuesday.

Crawford also confirmed that the revamped Twitter Blue subscription product, which will allow paid users to carry blue check marks on their accounts, will not actually verify users' identities.

The lack of ID verification is likely to raise concerns about the possibility of people impersonating public figures.

Already, such concerns have caused Twitter to hold off on launching the new version of Twitter Blue until after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, tweeted Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity.

Fake accounts for government officials are a recurring issue for Twitter globally, according to sources familiar with the matter and researchers.

Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will get the "Official" label and the label is not available for purchase, Crawford said.

Accounts that will receive the official label include governments, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some other public figures, she tweeted.

The introduction of a new label alongside the existing check marks "creates a confusing system" where some, but not all, previously verified accounts will be deemed official, said Jason Goldman, a former Twitter board member who served as head of product in its early years.

"It's a complete mess," he said.

The official label comes after an internal push by Twitter policy executives, who had strong concerns about government officials around the world being unlikely and unwilling to pay for verified check marks, one source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Twitter, which has lost many members of its communication team, did not respond to a request for further comment.

Crawford added on Tuesday that Twitter will "continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, Elon Musk
Microsoft Faces Full EU Antitrust Investigation Into $69 Billion Bid to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

Related Stories

Twitter to Roll Out 'Official' Label for Some Verified Accounts Alongside Paid $8 Verification Check Mark
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X90 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped, May Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX989 Sensor
  2. Meta Will Cut More Than 11,000 Jobs, One of Biggest US Layoffs in 2022
  3. Oppo Enco Buds Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Equip Ambulances With GPS Support, Establish Control Room for Uninterrupted Traffic, Karnataka HC Says
  2. Mahindra Partners With Three EV Infrastructure Firms to Build Charging Stations for Upcoming Vehicles
  3. Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery
  4. Realme 10 5G Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  5. Bosch Partners With IBM in Quantum Computing to Find Surrogates for Precious Metals, Rare Earths Elements
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Model Tipped to Launch Again as the RTX 4070 Ti
  7. Japan’s Telecom Major NTT Docomo, Accenture Partner to Provide $4 Billion Fund for Web3 Exploration
  8. Star Wars Movie in Development With Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy: Report
  9. Medibank Data Breach: Personal Information of Australian Health Insurer's Customers Posted to the Dark Web
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.