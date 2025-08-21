Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has been launched in global markets, including India, alongside three other smartphone models and the new Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. The company unveiled the new Pixel 10 series on Wednesday, during the Made By Google hardware launch event held in New York City. While the flagship Pixel 10 Pro XL competes directly with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Pixel 10 is up against the standard iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 variants, and the Pixel 10 Pro is a challenger to the iPhone 16 Pro.

In this article, we've compared Google's latest flagship, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, with its direct competitors. You can also read the comparison between the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the Vivo X Fold 5 that is live on Gadgets 360. Additionally, you read our coverage, in brief, of Wednesday's Made By Google event here.

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price in India Compared

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price in India is set at Rs. 1,24,999 for the sole 256GB storage variant. The handset will be offered in three colour options - Jade, Moonstone, and Obsidian. Unfortunately, it misses out on the Porcelain colourway that the Pixel 10 Pro comes in. The handset is set to go on sale starting August 28. However, it is currently available to preorder via Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January, it was priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 256GB storage model. The 512GB variant came with a price tag of Rs. 1,41,999. These handsets are sold at discounted prices via the company's website and e-commerce websites. Meanwhile, the top-end 12GB RAM + 1TB storage option was priced in India at Rs. 1,65,999. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants come in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Black colour options, and the Titanium Silverblue colourway was offered with the top-end model.

iPhone 16 Pro Max - The base 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, at launch, was priced in India at Rs. 1,44,900. On the other hand, you would have had to shell out Rs. 1,64,900 and Rs. 1,84,900 for the 512GB and 1TB storage options, respectively. The Cupertino tech giant offers the handset in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colourways.

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Design, Display Compared

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - The California-based tech company's flagship smartphone sports a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO display with 1,344×2,992 pixels resolution. The screen refreshes at rates of up to 120Hz, while delivering a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The phone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and back panels.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has the same pill-shaped camera module on the back seen on older Pixel phones. It also features flat, metallic sides and rounded corners, with two signal bands on either side of the phone. The Google branding appears on the right in the centre of the rear panel. The volume and power buttons have been placed on the right of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a slightly bigger display than the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400×3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness. It also ships with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

While the overall design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra remained the same, it did feature slightly rounded edges than its predecessor. On the front, it features a hole-punch camera cutout, along with thin bezels. It still ships with an S Pen stylus, but lacks certain functionalities.

iPhone 16 Pro Max - Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max also has a bigger screen than the latest Google flagship, sporting a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and up to 2,000nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Apple's upgraded Ceramic Shield technology.

Apple has been sticking to the same design formula for its iPhone Pro variants for a while now, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max was no different. However, the company did add a new camera control button on the ride side of the phone, which has been flushed into its metallic frame. The volume control and the action buttons still appear on the left of the handset, while the power switch has been placed on the right.

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Chipsets Compared

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by a Tensor G5 SoC and Titan M2 security chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tech giant claims the chip includes an up to 60 percent more powerful TPU and 34 percent faster on average CPU than the Tensor G4. Google's proprietary chipset uses a 3nm process node, which has been built by TSMC, claimed to enhance its power and efficiency.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

iPhone 16 Pro Max - Apple's current flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is powered by the company's proprietary second-generation 3nm A18 Pro processor. The Cupertino company claims that the new chip offers a 15 percent increase in performance compared to last year's models, while using 20 percent less power.

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Cameras Compared

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto lens, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, the Pixel 10 Pro XL boasts a 42-megapixel selfie camera, too.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - The South Korean tech giant's current flagship features a quad rear camera setup. The primary shooter is a 200-megapixel sensor that has 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.7 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel f/1.9 ultrawide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, it comes equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

iPhone 16 Pro Max - The triple rear camera setup on the iPhone 16 Pro Max includes a 48-megapixel f/1.78 aperture primary shooter, an upgraded 48-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture. It also has a 'tetraprism' periscope lens that supports up to 5x optical zoom. On the front, the handset features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Software Compared

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - The Pixel 10 Pro XL runs on Android 16. Google has promised to provide seven years of OS and security updates for the handset. It also supports Google Gemini, while offering the Material You Expressive design.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - When the smartphone was launched, it ran Samsung's One UI 7 interface, on top of Android 15, out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also came with support for Galaxy AI features. The company has promised that the phone will receive seven years of Android OS and security updates.

iPhone 16 Pro Max - Running iOS 18 out-of-the-box, Apple will roll out iOS updates for the iPhone 16 Pro Max for at least six years. However, the company had not revealed the same during its launch.

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Battery, Charging Compared

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - The Pixel 10 Pro XL packs a 5,200mAh battery, claimed to be the biggest ever featured on a Pixel phone. It supports 45W wired fast charging, and with the inclusion of Qi 2.2 standards, the phone will be able to support up to 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - The Galaxy S25 Ultra ships with a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It also offers the PowerShare functionality.

iPhone 16 Pro Max - Unfortunately, Apple does not reveal the exact battery capacity of its smartphones. But it did announce that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will support 27W wired charging with a compatible adapter and 15W wireless charging with a MagSafe or Qi 2-compatible adapter.

FAQs:

Q. How much does the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL cost in India?

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has been priced in India at Rs. 1,24,999 for the sole 256GB storage variant

Q. What is the release date of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL?

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will go on sale in India on August 28 via Flipkart. However, you can preorder the handset now.

Q. What colours does the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL come in?

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is offered in three colour options - Jade, Moonstone, and Obsidian.

Q. Where can I pre-order the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL?

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL can be preordered via Flipkart and the official Google Online Store.

Q. What is the battery size of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL?

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery.

Q. Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL support fast charging?

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL supports 45W (wired) and 25W (wireless) fast charging.

Q. Is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL waterproof?

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.