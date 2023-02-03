Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ChatGPT Faces Another Issue as EU Chief Suggests New AI Rules to Tackle Risks

ChatGPT Faces Another Issue as EU Chief Suggests New AI Rules to Tackle Risks

OpenAI has said on its website it aims to produce artificial intelligence that "benefits all of humanity" as it attempts to build safe, beneficial AI.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2023 22:11 IST
ChatGPT Faces Another Issue as EU Chief Suggests New AI Rules to Tackle Risks

Photo Credit: Reuters

Under the EU draft rules, ChatGPT is termed as an AI system which can be used for multiple purposes

Highlights
  • ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes in response to prompts
  • The rules are currently under discussion in Brussels
  • ChatGPT has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has said new proposed artificial intelligence rules will aim to tackle concerns about the risks around the ChatGPT chatbot and AI technology, in the first comments on the app by a senior Brussels official.

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT — which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts — has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

Some experts have raised fears that systems used by such apps could be misused for plagiarism, fraud and spreading misinformation, even as champions of artificial intelligence hail it as a technological leap.

Breton said the risks posed by ChatGPT — the brainchild of OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft — and AI systems underscored the urgent need for rules which he proposed last year in a bid to set the global standard for the technology. The rules are currently under discussion in Brussels.

"As showcased by ChatGPT, AI solutions can offer great opportunities for businesses and citizens, but can also pose risks. This is why we need a solid regulatory framework to ensure trustworthy AI based on high-quality data," he told Reuters in written comments.

Microsoft declined to comment on Breton's statement. OpenAI — whose app uses a technology called generative AI — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OpenAI has said on its website it aims to produce artificial intelligence that "benefits all of humanity" as it attempts to build safe and beneficial AI.

Under the EU draft rules, ChatGPT is considered a general purpose AI system which can be used for multiple purposes including high-risk ones such as the selection of candidates for jobs and credit scoring.

Breton wants OpenAI to cooperate closely with downstream developers of high-risk AI systems to enable their compliance with the proposed AI Act. 

"Just the fact that generative AI has been newly included in the definition shows the speed at which technology develops and that regulators are struggling to keep up with this pace," a partner at a US law firm, said.

'HIGH RISK' WORRIES

Companies are worried about getting their technology classified under the "high risk" AI category which would lead to tougher compliance requirements and higher costs, according to executives of several companies involved in developing artificial intelligence.

A survey by industry body appliedAI showed that 51 percent of the respondents expect a slowdown of their AI development activities as a result of the AI Act.

Effective AI regulations should centre on the highest risk applications, Microsoft President Brad Smith wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

"There are days when I'm optimistic and moments when I'm pessimistic about how humanity will put AI to use," he said.

Breton said the European Commission is working closely with the EU Council and European Parliament to further clarify the rules in the AI Act for general purpose AI systems.

"People would need to be informed that they are dealing with a chatbot and not with a human being. Transparency is also important with regard to the risk of bias and false information," he said.

Generative AI models need to be trained on huge amount of text or images for creating a proper response leading to allegations of copyright violations.

Breton said forthcoming discussions with lawmakers about AI rules would cover these aspects.

Concerns about plagiarism by students have prompted some US public schools and French university Sciences Po to ban the use of ChatGPT.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, EU Chief Thierry Breton, AI
Vodafone Idea Ordered to Convert Dues From Government Worth Over Rs. 16,000 Crore Into Equity
Twitter to Share Ad Revenue With Some of Its Content Creators, Says Elon Musk
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T: The Battle of the Snapdragon Powerhouses

Related Stories

ChatGPT Faces Another Issue as EU Chief Suggests New AI Rules to Tackle Risks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. The 26 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in February
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. IMF Teams up with India to Formulate Global Level Crypto Laws Under G20 Framework
  5. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
  6. Samsung to Make Flagship Galaxy S23 Smartphones in India for Local Market
  7. Oppo Enco Air 3 With Up to 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
  9. Realme's Coca-Cola Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  10. Oppo Reno8 T 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Share Ad Revenue With Some of Its Content Creators, Says Elon Musk
  2. ChatGPT Faces Another Issue as EU Chief Suggests New AI Rules to Tackle Risks
  3. Vodafone Idea Ordered to Convert Dues From Government Worth Over Rs. 16,000 Crore Into Equity
  4. Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations
  5. Sony Xperia 1 V Design Tipped as Image Leaks Online, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc: Report
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-inch AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch in India in February
  7. Oppo Enco Air 3 With Up to 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  8. Vivo Y100 Officially Teased to Come With Colour-Changing Rear Panel: See Here
  9. IMF Teams up with India to Formulate Global Level Crypto Laws Under G20 Framework
  10. Elon Musk’s Fate on Tweet Concerning Tesla’s Inflated Share Price to Be Revealed Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.