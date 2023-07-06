Technology News

Twitter Not Suited for Emergency Communications, Dutch Officials Say After Storm

The national emergency alert service directed people to follow the regional fire department's Twitter account for updates.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 July 2023 09:14 IST
Twitter Not Suited for Emergency Communications, Dutch Officials Say After Storm

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The storm killed at least one person and uprooted dozens of trees in the province of North Holland

Highlights
  • Dutch itizens were directed to Twitter for updates during a large storm
  • The regional fire department's Twitter account is not verified
  • "It's ridiculous to use Twitter," said a Bits of Freedom spokesperson

Twitter is not the right place to seek information during an emergency, Dutch politicians and a prominent online group said on Wednesday, following an incident in which citizens were directed to the platform for updates during a large storm.

"We find it problematic that the government depends on Twitter for sharing crucial information," lawmaker Nico Drost's office said in emailed remarks to Reuters, citing accessibility, accountability and reliability issues.

Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.

The storm, which killed at least one person and uprooted dozens of trees in the province of North Holland, which includes Amsterdam, was the most intense on record in the Netherlands during the summer.

The national emergency alert service sent a "push" notification to cellphones warning people in North Holland to stay indoors amid wind gusts of more than 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour), and to follow the regional fire department's Twitter account for updates.

Several politicians and digital rights group Bits of Freedom said that was not appropriate, given that Twitter is a private company and the government has websites specifically set up for crisis communications.

"It's ridiculous to use Twitter," said Bits of Freedom spokesperson Ber Engels, citing problems with dis-information and Twitter being hard to reach quickly for people without accounts. He also noted the company had recently imposed limits on the number of tweets that can be viewed by anyone who hasn't paid for a subscription.

"You might see one tweet with great information from emergency services, but maybe there are 10 tweets that Twitter prioritizes which contain completely false information," he said.

The regional fire department's Twitter account is not verified. Its most recent tweet directs users to a live blog hosted on the City of Amsterdam's website.

Twitter's communication account did not immediately respond to questions. An email to Twitter's press email address generated an automatic poop emoji reply, in line with an announcement earlier this year by its boss Elon Musk.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Nico Drost, Emergency Communication
ChatGPT’s Traffic Sees 9.7 Percent Drop in June, First Decline Since Launch of Generative AI Tool

Related Stories

Twitter Not Suited for Emergency Communications, Dutch Officials Say After Storm
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Rival Threads Goes Live as Celebrities, Major Brands Join the App
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  4. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Date, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phones
  5. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  6. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Launched: See Price
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 With Dimensity 9000 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
  9. Nothing Phone 2 First Look Image Shows Updated Glyph Design: See Here
  10. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Forming New Superalignment Research Team to Bring 'Superintelligent' AI Under Control
  2. Twitter Not Suited for Emergency Communications, Dutch Officials Say After Storm
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date Set for July 26, Company Teases Launch of Galaxy Z Flip 5
  4. ChatGPT’s Traffic Sees 9.7 Percent Drop in June, First Decline Since Launch of Generative AI Tool
  5. Threads Launched by Meta as Mark Zuckerberg's Much-Anticipated Twitter Rival Comes to iOS and Android: Details
  6. Meta's Twitter-Rival Threads App Said to Skip Launch in EU
  7. Canada to Stop Spending on Facebook and Instagram Ads
  8. ONDC's Beta Version Now Live in Five More Indian Cities
  9. Amazon Global Overseas Sales by Indian Sellers Expected to Surpass $8 Billion
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Integrated With Launch Vehicle, Announces ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.