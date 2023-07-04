Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Restricted Tweet Viewing for Users: Impact, Challenges, Alternatives Explained

Twitter Restricted Tweet Viewing for Users: Impact, Challenges, Alternatives Explained

Elon Musk said the limits would help tackle scraping vast amounts of data from Twitter.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 July 2023 16:52 IST
Twitter Restricted Tweet Viewing for Users: Impact, Challenges, Alternatives Explained

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter-like platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon are the main alternatives

Highlights
  • Verified accounts can now read 6,000 posts per day
  • The limit is said to soon increase to 10,000 for verified users
  • Users cannot view tweets without logging in to the platform

Elon Musk's Twitter has put a temporary limit on the number of tweets that users can see each day, a move that has sparked some backlash and could undermine the social network's efforts to attract advertisers.

The limit, imposed to "address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation", is the latest change by Twitter, which was last year acquired by Musk for $44 (roughly Rs. 3,61,000 crore) billion.

What does the latest change mean and what are the alternatives to Twitter?

How do the changes impact users?

Users cannot view tweets without logging in to the platform. Verified accounts can now read 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts and new unverified accounts 300 posts. After that, users will get a message that says, "rate limit exceeded".

Musk has said that limit will "soon" increase to 10,000 for verified, 1,000 for unverified and 500 for new unverified.

He has been pushing to make Twitter's overhauled verified service more attractive. Musk made Twitter verified - special badges that were earlier given to notable profiles - a paid subscription and introduced tiers like grey, blue and golden badges.

Why did Musk put the limit?

Musk said the limits would help tackle scraping vast amounts of data from Twitter by almost everyone - from AI companies and startups to tech behemoths.

"It is rather galling to have to bring large numbers of servers online on an emergency basis just to facilitate some AI startup's outrageous valuation," he said in a tweet.

The technology behind generative AI tools such as ChatGPT is trained on massive amounts of data taken from the internet that helps produce everything from poems to pictures.

What are users saying?

Several Twitter users complained, with "#TwitterDown" and "RIP Twitter" trending on the social network website over the past couple of days.

The limits especially impact accounts run by informational agencies, journalists and monitoring services as they rely on reviewing thousands of tweets every day.

The National Weather Service said it may be unable to see tweeted reports of severe weather and associated damage, and asked subscribers to use its office telephone numbers instead.

What are the alternatives?

Twitter-like platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon are the main alternatives. They saw a surge in users and activity soon after Musk announced the limits.

Bluesky, launched by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and now in the beta mode, said it saw "record high traffic" on Saturday and that it was temporarily pausing new sign-ups.

Mastodon also saw its active user base swell by 110,000 on that day, its creator and CEO Eugen Rochko said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Advertising, Advertisers, Ads, Twitter Ads, Data Scraping, AI, Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, OpenAI, Microsoft
Amazon, Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft Tell European Commission They Meet New EU Tech Gatekeeper Status
Web3, Crypto are Future of Internet, but Lack of Regulations Can Stir Chaos: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Related Stories

Twitter Restricted Tweet Viewing for Users: Impact, Challenges, Alternatives Explained
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to the Glyph Interface
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  6. Nothing Phone 2 First Look Image Shows Updated Glyph Design: See Here
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Might Come With Two New Colour Options This Year
  9. Samsung Confirms Launch of Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC in India
  10. Google Pixel 8 Pro Live Images Show Design, Specifications: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Specifications Officially Confirmed; Could Launch on July 14
  2. Web3, Crypto are Future of Internet, but Lack of Regulations Can Stir Chaos: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  3. Twitter Restricted Tweet Viewing for Users: Impact, Challenges, Alternatives Explained
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Design Revealed Officially Ahead of July 11 Launch
  5. Amazon, Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft Tell European Commission They Meet New EU Tech Gatekeeper Status
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Not Come With IP58 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance
  7. Google Set to Hire Apple, Microsoft Alumnus Sreenivasa Reddy as India Policy Head
  8. Nasdaq Refiles BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Application With SEC: Details
  9. Itel A60s With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Shares Rise 13 Percent After Cboe Mentions Crypto Exchange in Bitcoin ETF Application
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.