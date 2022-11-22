WhatsApp Desktop App Testing Screen Lock Feature for PC, Laptops: Report

WhatsApp for Desktop is working on a new feature that will let users add a new privacy layer while using the instant messaging platform on PC or laptops. The Meta-owned app is testing a new screen lock feature for its Desktop app. WhatsApp currently provide the password-enabled access to users on Android as well as iOS, where users can set a PIN to open the app. However, there has been no such security feature for users logged into WhatsApp on desktop.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for the desktop app that will let users set up a password to restrict unauthorised access while away from the system. The feature, not available to users yet, is currently under development and is expected to be rolled out to beta users in the coming days.

The report has also shared a screenshot to display the new feature in WhatsApp Desktop beta. Once this feature is enabled, users will be required to enter a password to open the application on their PC or laptop.

As of now, the speculated feature seems to be optional which can be enabled under the Settings options in the app. Reportedly, this will not lead the app to share the password, which will be saved locally. Hence, every time a user forgets their password, they will need to logout and then login using the QR code.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently rolled out the image blurring capability tool for Desktop Beta users last month. The tool was first reported to be in development for Desktop Beta users in June this year. This feature lets users blur the entire image or choose any particular granular area that they wish to hide with the alternative blur tool. The blur button shows up on the new drawing tool when a user tries to send an image in the chat.

