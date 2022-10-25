Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an image blurring tool to WhatsApp Desktop Beta users. Last year, WhatsApp introduced photo editing tools to WhatsApp Web and desktop apps, a feature that was previously only available on the platform's mobile app. These tools allow users to edit photos, and add stickers, before sending them. With the latest rollout, although limited to Desktop Beta version users, an additional tool will be available to users on their photo editors that will allow them to blur out any sensitive or unwanted information from images before sharing them with others, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp, who also recently introduced media auto-downloading control features for WhatsApp users on Desktop, seems to be working hard on improving the WhatsApp Desktop (electron) version, as the latest image blurring capability tool for Desktop Beta users suggested by the report indicates. The image blurring tool was first reported to be in development for Desktop Beta users in June this year by WABetaInfo. The publication has now spotted the feature being rolled out to WhatsApp's Desktop Beta users.

According to the report, users will have the option to blur the entire image or choose any particular granular area that they wish to hide with the alternative blur tool.

Users on the WhatsApp Desktop Beta version may check if the feature has been made available to them by trying to send an image and checking if the blur button shows up on the new drawing tool. However, if the option isn't currently visible users may have to wait for a future update for the tool to be accessible, added the report.

In other news, WhatsApp faced a global outage today, with users reporting glitches and inability to access messages including in India, at around 12:30pm IST, with about 2,610 reports on downtime tracking service Downdetector. WhatsApp services were later restored.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.