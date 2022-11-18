WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging app, has rolled out yet another new feature for Business profile users. This feature will let users search for businesses on the platform as well as chat with them, along with an option to even shop products. WhatsApp Business users will be able to browse businesses depending on the category — such as banking, travel — or search them by their name using this update. However, it is currently limited to select countries including Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK.

In a blog post shared on the online page, WhatsApp shared that the new feature will help users on Business profile to easily contact businesses using the messaging app instead of saving their phone numbers into contacts or searching for the details on business websites. Currently, the ability to search for a business is rolling out to Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK. Users in these countries can use WhatsApp Business Platform to find contact details of other businesses.

In addition, users will also be able to shop directly using WhatsApp instead of visiting a website. The instant messaging platform has collaborated with various payment partners to let users shop products directly from the app itself. The feature works similarly to the JioMart Shopping experience introduced in India a few months back. Now, it is being expanded to more countries. As shared by WhatsApp, the feature is safe and will preserve the privacy of users.

Additionally, people will also be able to make a secure payment right from a chat using their credit or debit card details. “This seamless checkout experience will be a game-changer for people and businesses looking to buy and sell on WhatsApp without having to go to a website, open another app or pay in person,” it said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp earlier rolled out Polls feature along with 'Communities' for group conversations on both Android and iOS interfaces. Like other features on the app, WhatsApp Polls will also be protected by end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp has also introduced one-tap video calling for up to 32 people and doubled the participant limit for groups.

