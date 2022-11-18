Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App

WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App

WhatsApp earlier rolled out Polls feature along with 'Communities' for group conversations on both Android and iOS interfaces.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 18 November 2022 23:17 IST
WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App

Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp Business' new feature works similarly to the JioMart Shopping experience

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has made it easy to contact businesses and shop products
  • WhatsApp users can now browse businesses by category or contact
  • The new feature is rolling out in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging app, has rolled out yet another new feature for Business profile users. This feature will let users search for businesses on the platform as well as chat with them, along with an option to even shop products. WhatsApp Business users will be able to browse businesses depending on the category — such as banking, travel — or search them by their name using this update. However, it is currently limited to select countries including Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK.

In a blog post shared on the online page, WhatsApp shared that the new feature will help users on Business profile to easily contact businesses using the messaging app instead of saving their phone numbers into contacts or searching for the details on business websites. Currently, the ability to search for a business is rolling out to Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK. Users in these countries can use WhatsApp Business Platform to find contact details of other businesses.

In addition, users will also be able to shop directly using WhatsApp instead of visiting a website. The instant messaging platform has collaborated with various payment partners to let users shop products directly from the app itself. The feature works similarly to the JioMart Shopping experience introduced in India a few months back. Now, it is being expanded to more countries. As shared by WhatsApp, the feature is safe and will preserve the privacy of users.

Additionally, people will also be able to make a secure payment right from a chat using their credit or debit card details. “This seamless checkout experience will be a game-changer for people and businesses looking to buy and sell on WhatsApp without having to go to a website, open another app or pay in person,” it said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp earlier rolled out Polls feature along with 'Communities' for group conversations on both Android and iOS interfaces. Like other features on the app, WhatsApp Polls will also be protected by end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp has also introduced one-tap video calling for up to 32 people and doubled the participant limit for groups. 

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Lets Easy Cross-Border Data Transfer, to Act as Relief for Big Tech
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Public Remarks Pose Challenge for His Lawyers
Featured video of the day
What Is Instagram’s Vanish Mode And How To Use It: All You Need To Know

Related Stories

WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  2. Twitter Staff Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  3. Elon Musk Celebrates 'All-Time High' in Twitter Usage Amid Engineer Exodus
  4. Reliance Jio Rolls Out 5G Services Across Major Regions in Delhi-NCR
  5. We Played Civilization VI on the iPhone, Here's What You Need to Know
  6. Google Removes Malware-Laden 2FA App From Play Store
  7. Google Rolls Out Live View in Maps While Adding New Search Features
  8. Uber Connect Package Delivery Launched in India to Rival Swiggy Genie
  9. How to Use WhatsApp Polls on Android, iOS
  10. Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Reinstates Some Banned Twitter Accounts, No Decision on Donald Trump Yet
  2. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Public Remarks Pose Challenge for His Lawyers
  3. WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App
  4. Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Lets Easy Cross-Border Data Transfer, to Act as Relief for Big Tech
  5. Telegram-Designed TON Ecosystem Gains $10 Million Support From Market Maker DWF Labs
  6. Paytm's Parent Firm share Ended 1 Percent Higher Day After Falling Sharply
  7. Analytics Firm Chainalysis Among FTX's Long List of Creditors, Reveals Court Filing
  8. AIIMS Delhi to Go Fully Digital From April 2023; Will Accept Smartcards, UPI Payments
  9. Intel’s Latest Deepfake Detector FakeCatcher to Analyse Subtle Blood Flow in Videos: Details
  10. Realme GT Neo 5, Affordable Folding Phone, Others Tipped to Be in Development: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.