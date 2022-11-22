Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Listed on Geekbench Again, to Feature Android 13: Details

This is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G’s second appearance on the benchmarking website.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 11:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Listed on Geekbench Again, to Feature Android 13: Details

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was listed on Geekbench a week ago with features including a Mali G68 GPU

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could house 4GB RAM
  • The smartphone could sport a flat frame design
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G scored 522 points in single-core test

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been spotted on Geekbench again with the model number SM-A146P. The smartphone from Samsung is listed to be powered by an octa-core processor with a 2+6 core configuration. This has been said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. This is the Galaxy A14 5G's second appearance on the benchmarking website. The handset was listed on Geekbench a week ago hinting at features including a Mali G68 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. The upcoming A-series handset from Samsung was also spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The listing had indicated that the Galaxy A14 5G may launch soon.

The Galaxy A14 5G from Samsung has made its appearance on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The smartphone has been listed with the model number SM-A146P and is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor with a 2+6 core configuration. As mentioned earlier, this is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The handset has also been listed to run on Android 13.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has scored 522 points in the single-core test and 1,710 points in the multi-core test. Meanwhile, the earlier listing of the handset on Geekbench had seen the smartphone score 770 points in the single-core test and 2,151 points in the multi-core test.

To recall, the Galaxy A14 5G was listed on Geekbench a week ago with features including a Mali G68 GPU, and 4GB of RAM.

The handset from the South Korean company was previously also spotted on the BIS database. As per the listing, the upcoming handset carries model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN. The smartphone is also expected to launch soon and comes with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

The design and case renders of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G were leaked earlier hinting at a flat frame similar to the Galaxy S22 series. The case renders of the smartphone also suggested three circular cutouts for the camera sensors, and an LED flash module placed next to the cameras. The power button of the handset has been hinted to sport a fingerprint scanner.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Tesla Safety at Centre of Criminal Trial Over Fiery, Fatal Crash in South Korea
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Listed on Geekbench Again, to Feature Android 13: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Could Feature Curved Titanium Frame
  2. Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Set for December 1: All Details
  3. Elon Musk Says Twitter in Hiring Mode, Weeks After Layoffs: Report
  4. iPad 10th Generation (2022) Review
  5. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Listed on Geekbench Again: All Details
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  8. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
  9. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 Update Brings Screen-Off Gesture, On-Wrist Calls: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Tipped to Sport LCD Screen With Stylus Support
  2. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 Reportedly Getting New Update With Screen-Off Gesture, On-Wrist Calls
  3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Listed on Geekbench Again, to Feature Android 13: Details
  4. Tesla Safety at Centre of Criminal Trial Over Fiery, Fatal Crash in South Korea
  5. BTC Price Falls Below $16,000 Mark, ETH Sees Slow Growth Due to Losses
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Date Set for December 1, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  7. Elon Musk Tells Staff Twitter Ready to Hire Again, Weeks After Massive Layoffs: Report
  8. Twitter Advertisers Face Pressure From Rights Activists After Elon Musk Reinstates Donald Trump's Account
  9. Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue Relaunch on Hold, Wants 'High Confidence of Stopping Impersonation'
  10. India Tablet PC Market Sees Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.