Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been spotted on Geekbench again with the model number SM-A146P. The smartphone from Samsung is listed to be powered by an octa-core processor with a 2+6 core configuration. This has been said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. This is the Galaxy A14 5G's second appearance on the benchmarking website. The handset was listed on Geekbench a week ago hinting at features including a Mali G68 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. The upcoming A-series handset from Samsung was also spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database. The listing had indicated that the Galaxy A14 5G may launch soon.

The Galaxy A14 5G from Samsung has made its appearance on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The smartphone has been listed with the model number SM-A146P and is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor with a 2+6 core configuration. As mentioned earlier, this is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The handset has also been listed to run on Android 13.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has scored 522 points in the single-core test and 1,710 points in the multi-core test. Meanwhile, the earlier listing of the handset on Geekbench had seen the smartphone score 770 points in the single-core test and 2,151 points in the multi-core test.

To recall, the Galaxy A14 5G was listed on Geekbench a week ago with features including a Mali G68 GPU, and 4GB of RAM.

The handset from the South Korean company was previously also spotted on the BIS database. As per the listing, the upcoming handset carries model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN. The smartphone is also expected to launch soon and comes with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

The design and case renders of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G were leaked earlier hinting at a flat frame similar to the Galaxy S22 series. The case renders of the smartphone also suggested three circular cutouts for the camera sensors, and an LED flash module placed next to the cameras. The power button of the handset has been hinted to sport a fingerprint scanner.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.