Technology News

Elon Musk’s Big X Sign Removed From Twitter Roof After Residents' Complaints

Elon Musk placed a huge bright “X” logo on top of Twitter’s building in San Francisco last week.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 August 2023 11:33 IST
Elon Musk’s Big X Sign Removed From Twitter Roof After Residents' Complaints

Photo Credit: X/ @elonmusk

Locals recorded video of X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticizing its intrusive lights

Highlights
  • Big bright “X” sign has been removed from the top of X headquarters
  • At least 24 complaints were sent to the city about the installation
  • X said the removal was voluntary

It is gone. A giant, glowing X no longer marks the spot on the San Francisco high-rise that is headquarters to Elon Musk's messaging company X, formerly known as Twitter.

The city building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, which on Friday was erected on the roof of the company's downtown San Francisco headquarters, on Market Street, to the chagrin of neighbours who complained about intrusive lights.

The move followed a post from Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company in October for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore), announcing the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco despite what he termed the city's recent "doom spiral, with one company after another left or leaving."

"Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk wrote.

But the big X didn't stay long.

"This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled," a spokesperson from the city Department of Building Inspection said by email on Monday. "The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure."

X said the removal was voluntary.

Locals over the weekend recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticizing its intrusive lights.

X user @itsmefrenchy123 said they would be "LIVID" over the bright logo, imagining it "right across from your bedroom."

"I'm just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever," wrote X user @DollyMarlowe.

Over the weekend a Department of Building Inspection inspector wrote in a report that company representatives denied roof access, twice, to city officials seeking to inspect the logo.

The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: X, Twitter, Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 One-Click Straps Are Reportedly Compatible With Older Galaxy Watches
Bitcoin Slips Further Away From $30,000 Mark, Ether Joins Most Altcoins in Losses

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s Big X Sign Removed From Twitter Roof After Residents' Complaints
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  2. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 67W Fast Charging Debuts: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery Capacity Leaked: Check Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Review: Many Hits, but a Few Misses
  6. OnePlus 12's New Leak Suggests Upgraded Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. One Piece to Choona: The Biggest Web Series to Watch in August
  9. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots With Different Personalities: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Yuva 2 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Price Confirmed
  2. Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots With Different Personalities by September: Report
  3. Bitcoin Slips Further Away From $30,000 Mark, Ether Joins Most Altcoins in Losses
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Sale Date in India Confirmed One Month After Launch: Price, Specifications
  5. Elon Musk’s Big X Sign Removed From Twitter Roof After Residents' Complaints
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery Details Leaked Via Certification Site: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 One-Click Straps Are Reportedly Compatible With Older Galaxy Watches
  8. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Invest $500 Million to Build Component Factories in India
  9. Elon Musk Takes Product and Engineering Chief Role at X, Yaccarino to Lead All Other Divisions
  10. RBI Assigns CBDC Expansion Targets to Banks, Aims for 1 Million Daily Transactions by December: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.