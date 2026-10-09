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iPad Mini 8 Tipped to Feature a 60Hz OLED Display Instead of a 120Hz ProMotion Panel

iPad Mini is expected to use Apple's A20 Pro chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 13:17 IST
iPad Mini 8 Tipped to Feature a 60Hz OLED Display Instead of a 120Hz ProMotion Panel

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Mini 8 is likely to go official on October 13

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Highlights
  • iPad Mini 8 earlier rumoured to support a higher 120Hz refresh rate
  • It could feature a repositioned front-facing FaceTime camera
  • The company has yet to confirm the specifications
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Apple is all set to host its ‘Welcome Home' event next week, and the Cupertino-based company is expected to launch a new iPad Mini alongside smart home devices during the event. As we wait for a formal reveal, a new leak claims that Apple enthusiasts expecting a next-generation tablet with a higher refresh rate might end up disappointed. Apple's next compact tablet is said to retain the standard 60Hz panel. The eighth-generation iPad Mini is expected to come with an Apple A20 Pro chipset.

iPad Mini 8 May Feature 60Hz Display

Korean tipster yeux1122 on the Naver blog suggests that the upcoming iPad Mini 8 will feature a 60Hz OLED display and lack ProMotion support. The tablet was earlier rumoured to support a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to use a low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) OLED panel instead of the more advanced LTPO technology found on iPad Pro models.

The tipster says Apple's domestic production plans indicate a 60Hz LTPS panel. If this leak turns out to be true, the iPad Mini 8 will not offer a notable display upgrade over the existing iPad Mini 7. This aligns with earlier reports that Apple could keep ProMotion technology exclusive to premium models like the iPad Pro. The iPad Pro utilises advanced LTPO OLED panels with up to a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 was launched with a 120Hz ProMotion display. 

Apple is expected to use an A20 Pro chipset in the iPad Mini 8. It could feature a repositioned front-facing FaceTime camera placed in landscape orientation. It could come with an upgraded speaker system and a water-resistant design. It is likely to offer Apple Intelligence support.

The iPad Mini 8 is likely to see light on October 13 at the company's ‘Welcome Home' event. It is likely to be announced alongside Apple's long-rumoured smart home hub and the Apple TV 4K (2026). Apple is also speculated to host a second event on October 27, and there are chances that the iPad Mini could be unveiled around that time.

Apple iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.30-inch
Processor A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel + No
Resolution 1448x2266 pixels
OS iPadOS 18
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + No
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Further reading: iPad Mini 8, iPad Mini, iPad Mini Specifications, iPad Mini 8 2026, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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