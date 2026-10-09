Apple is all set to host its ‘Welcome Home' event next week, and the Cupertino-based company is expected to launch a new iPad Mini alongside smart home devices during the event. As we wait for a formal reveal, a new leak claims that Apple enthusiasts expecting a next-generation tablet with a higher refresh rate might end up disappointed. Apple's next compact tablet is said to retain the standard 60Hz panel. The eighth-generation iPad Mini is expected to come with an Apple A20 Pro chipset.

iPad Mini 8 May Feature 60Hz Display

Korean tipster yeux1122 on the Naver blog suggests that the upcoming iPad Mini 8 will feature a 60Hz OLED display and lack ProMotion support. The tablet was earlier rumoured to support a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to use a low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) OLED panel instead of the more advanced LTPO technology found on iPad Pro models.

The tipster says Apple's domestic production plans indicate a 60Hz LTPS panel. If this leak turns out to be true, the iPad Mini 8 will not offer a notable display upgrade over the existing iPad Mini 7. This aligns with earlier reports that Apple could keep ProMotion technology exclusive to premium models like the iPad Pro. The iPad Pro utilises advanced LTPO OLED panels with up to a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 was launched with a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Apple is expected to use an A20 Pro chipset in the iPad Mini 8. It could feature a repositioned front-facing FaceTime camera placed in landscape orientation. It could come with an upgraded speaker system and a water-resistant design. It is likely to offer Apple Intelligence support.

The iPad Mini 8 is likely to see light on October 13 at the company's ‘Welcome Home' event. It is likely to be announced alongside Apple's long-rumoured smart home hub and the Apple TV 4K (2026). Apple is also speculated to host a second event on October 27, and there are chances that the iPad Mini could be unveiled around that time.