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  • iPad Mini (2026) With Apple’s A20 Pro Chipset Visits Geekbench, Revealing Key Performance Details

iPad Mini (2026) With Apple’s A20 Pro Chipset Visits Geekbench, Revealing Key Performance Details

iPad Mini (2026) is Apple’s first Mini series that is equipped with an OLED display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 11:46 IST
iPad Mini (2026) With Apple’s A20 Pro Chipset Visits Geekbench, Revealing Key Performance Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Mini (2026) features a 12-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iPad Mini (2026) sports an 8.5-inch OLED screen
  • iPad Mini (2026) features a seven-core GPU
  • iPad Mini (2026) carries a 12-megapixel rear camera
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iPad Mini (2026) was launched in India and other global markets earlier this week, as part of the Cupertino-based tech giant's series of device launches ahead of the ‘Pro and Tell' event. The new iPad is Apple's first Mini series tablet to feature the OLED display. Apart from the display upgrade, the tech giant also brought the latest A20 Pro chipset to the iPad Mini model, which also powers the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo. Now, days after its unveiling, the tablet has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing details regarding its performance.

iPad Mini (2026) Listed on Geekbench With the Identifier iPad19,2

A new iPad model has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the device identifier “iPad19,2”. In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared that the listing belongs to the recently launched iPad Mini (2026). According to the listing, the tablet managed to score 3,879 points in Geekbench's single-core performance test and 9,870 points in the platform's multi-core performance test.

VoltIpad Mini 2026 Discussion
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On top of this, the listing suggests that the iPad Mini (2026) features 12GB of RAM. The SoC is shown to feature a three-core cluster and a two-core cluster, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.93GHz. The tablet was running Apple's latest iOS 27. In another Geekbench visit on the same day, the iPad Mini (2026) managed to score 4,005 points in single-core performance tests and 11,319 points in the multi-core performance test. This was the highest the tablet managed to score in multi-core performance, while more recent listings show marginally higher single-core scores, too.

Apple launched the iPad Mini (2026) on October 26 at a starting price of Rs. 82,900 for the base model with Wi-Fi-only connectivity and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the price of the higher-end model with the same storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity starts at Rs. 1,00,900. The tablet is also offered in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The iPad Mini (2026) will go on sale in India on November 6 via the Apple Store locations in Midnight and Starlight colour options.

The iPad Mini (2026) is equipped with an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR (2,316 x 1,512 pixels) OLED display, offering P3 wide colour gamut and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The tablet is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. It also features Apple's N1 networking chip. For optics, the tablet carries a 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 12-megapixel camera on the front with Center Stage. It packs an 18.9Wh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge.

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iPad mini (2026)

iPad mini (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.50-inch
Processor A20 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel + No
Resolution 2316x1512 pixels
OS iPadOS 27
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + No
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Further reading: iPad Mini 2026, iPad Mini, Apple, iPad Mini 2026 Price in India, iPad Mini 2026 India Launch, iPad Mini 2026 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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