iPad Mini was launched in India and other global markets in October 2024. It has been nearly two years since Apple refreshed its compact tablet model. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly preparing to launch the new iPad Mini (2026) this month. The compact tablet is said to debut at a notably higher price than its predecessor. At the same time, the next-generation iPad Mini is said to receive multiple upgrades over the 2024-launched model. The new iPad Mini (2026) will reportedly debut with a new OLED display. Moreover, it could get the latest Apple Silicon and an enhanced speaker system.

iPad Mini (2026) Price, Specifications (Expected)

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', writes that Apple will launch the next-generation iPad Mini model at a significantly higher price. The compact tablet is expected to debut in the US with a price tag of about $799 (roughly Rs. 76,000), marking a $200 (about Rs. 19,000) jump from its current retail price of $599 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base model in the country.

In India, the iPad Mini (2024) is listed on the Apple India online store at a starting price of Rs. 69,900 for the base 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the higher-end 256GB option currently costs Rs. 81,900. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant featuring 512GB of storage is priced in the country at Rs. 1,05,900. However, the report does not confirm whether the compact tablet will receive a similar price hike in other global markets outside the US.

Further, the report highlights that the new iPad Mini (2026) will be equipped with an OLED display. If this is true, then it would be Apple's first iPad Mini model to feature an OLED panel. On top of this, the compact tablet will reportedly be powered by the new A20 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The SoC also powers the flagship iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable. Similarly, the iPad Mini (2026) might sport a relocated FaceTime camera and an upgraded speaker setup.

The next-generation compact tablet from Apple, the iPad Mini (2026), will reportedly be launched in select global markets on October 27. Apart from the new tablet, the event might also see the launch of Apple's first MacBook with a touchscreen and an OLED panel, along with the MacBook Pro with the M6 chipset and the new iMac (2026) with the M6 SoC. The company has yet to confirm the launch of the new iPad Mini and Mac devices.