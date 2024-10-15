iPad Mini (2024) was launched in global markets including India on Tuesday. The latest version of the company's most compact iPad is powered by an A17 Pro chip, the same processor that was introduced with last year's iPhone 15 Pro. The seventh-generation iPad Mini model is the first update to the mini lineup since 2021, and the company has finally increased the storage of its base model to 128GB. It will support Apple Intelligence features as they are gradually rolled out by Apple.

iPad Mini (2024) Price in India, Availability

iPad Mini (2024) price in India starts at Rs. 49,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, while the cellular variant is priced at Rs. 64,900. The 256GB Wi-Fi model costs Rs. 59,900 (Cellular: Rs. 74,900) while the 512GB Wi-Fi variant will set you back by Rs. 79,900 (Cellular: Rs. 94,900).

Apple says that the iPad Mini (2024) will be sold in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colourways starting on October 23. Pre-orders are now available via the company's website. As part of the company's ongoing festival sale, customers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 discount when making purchases using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

iPad Mini (2024) Specifications, Features

The seventh-generation iPad Mini sports an 8.3-inch (1,488x2,266 pixels) Liquid Retina display with a pixel density of 326ppi and up to 500nits peak brightness. The IPS display offers support for the P3 colour gamut and works with the Apple Pencil Pro that was launched earlier this year.

iPad Mini (2024) colour options

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's A17 Pro chip powers the iPad Mini (2024) and the hexa-core CPU has two performance cores and four efficiency cores, paired with a 5-core GPU. It runs on iPadOS 18 and will eventually offer support for Apple Intelligence features that will be rolled out by the company over the coming months. Apple doesn't disclose the amount of RAM on its tablets and smartphones, but we can expect to see these details emerge in teardown videos in the coming days.

The new iPad Mini (2024) features a 12-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, with autofocus and Smart HDR 4 support. It supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps or 1080p slow-motion video recording at up to 240fps. On the front, there's a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.4 aperture, along with Smart HDR 4 and Centre Stage support. It can record 1080p video at up to 60fps.

You get stereo speakers and two microphones on the iPad Mini (2024). The tablet is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the cellular models also offer 5G, 4G LTE, and GPS support.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, and a three-axis gyroscope. It also has Apple's Touch ID fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The iPad Mini (2024) also has a USB 3.0 Type-C port with DisplayPort (up to 4K/ 60fps) and charging support.

Apple says that the iPad Mini (2024) is equipped with a 19.3Wh Li-Po battery that offers up to 10 hours of web surfing or video playback on Wi-Fi — the cellular variant can deliver 9 hours of use, according to the company. There's no word from Apple on charging speeds.