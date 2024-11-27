Minimise, new window and more features could be coming to Android's desktop mode
Highlights
Google aims to compete with Apple’s iPadOS which powers the iPad
It is reported to be developing new features for Android’s Desktop mode
The features are yet to be enabled in the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1
Advertisement
Google is speculated to be making efforts to develop its Android operating system (OS) into a more desktop-oriented experience for tablets in a bid to keep up with competitors such as Apple's iPad. It introduced a desktop windowing feature with the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 in September which enables users to apps simultaneously in free-form windows. A recent report suggests that the Mountain View-based technology giant is developing new functionalities, including an option to minimise windows and launch the same app in multiple windows, for the Desktop Mode on Android.
New Features for Desktop Mode
Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman highlighted the new features in development for the Desktop Mode on Android in a report. The publication suggests that Google is developing a new minimise option which may be added to the header bar. Tapping this option is speculated to minimise the window and it can be maximised by tapping the app's icon in the taskbar — an experience similar to the desktop platform.
The report further highlights that another option for opening a new window could be in development. It was reportedly referenced by Google in its blog post, stating that developers can set a multi-instance property to divulge that the “system UI should be shown for this app to allow it to be launched as multiple instances.”. This option is speculated to allow users to open a new instance of the app in another window when the desktop windowing feature is toggled.
However, both features are reported to be unavailable in the current builds of Android but the publication was able to activate them after fiddling with the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 release. The report hints at another feature for Chrome which Google detailed in the blog post but isn't live yet — a drag functionality. With this, users may be able to launch a tab in a new window by dragging it. As of now, it is said to be locked behind a Chrome flag.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More