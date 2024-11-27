Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra images have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's purported flagship. While the handset isn't expected to launch until early 2025, a leaker has now shared images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which appears with the S Pen. The handset is also shown to be running One UI 7, the next version of Samsung's custom Android interface that is also expected to arrive with the Galaxy S25 series next year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design (Expected)

Reddit user u/GamingMK posted a video (via Android Authority) containing leaked images of the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which appear to be from the same source as the video that was recently leaked. These images suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S series flagship from Samsung will not arrive with major changes to its design. The video was also posted to YouTube, and you can view it in the player embedded below.

The bottom edge of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a SIM card tray, a speaker, and a USB Type-C port, according to one of the leaked photos of the handset. We can also see the S Pen located on the left side of the bottom edge, next to the speaker. An image of the top left corner of the screen indicates that it will have slim bezels.

The right edge of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra will sport the volume rocker and the power button, according to the leaked video, while the rear panel is shown to feature a familiar camera setup, with a few design changes that have already been spotted in a recently leaked video.

The video also contains additional screenshots of the One UI 7 update, which is expected to roll out once the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launched next year. The leaked images appear to match the user interface shown in previous leaks of the One UI 7 software update. A Geekbench listing for the smartphone is also seen in the video.

It's worth noting that the screenshot of Samsung's One UI 7 update, which is based on Android 15, shows the latest monthly security patch as July 1, 2024. We can also see the redesigned icons for Samsung's apps on One UI 7, which were also spotted in previous leaks. More details about the software update are expected to surface during the coming months.

