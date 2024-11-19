Google has separate operating system (OS) versions based on the device type. There's Android for smartphones and ChromeOS for Chromebooks. However, there is one such product category where both the OSs overlap — tablets. That is not likely to be the case anymore, according to a new report. Google is said to be planning to embark on a project to fully turn ChromeOS into Android to develop a product which finally competes with the iPad.

Google Turning ChromeOS Into Android

Citing a source, Android Authority detailed Google's plans to turn ChromeOS into Android in a report Monday. The publication claims that the Mountain View, California-based technology giant is working on a multi-year project for the development of a hybrid platform that may compete with Apple's iPadOS which powers the iPad.

Google reportedly plans to unify its OS efforts for more efficient management of engineering resources and better compete with the iPad. Instead of merging Android and Chrome OS to develop an entirely new platform, it is claimed to have plans to migrate the latter into the former. This move will result in the availability of more apps on Android and more money for developers due to an increased number of users, as per the report.

One of the first devices to run on this hybrid platform is reported to be the purported Pixel Laptop, which is reported to be in development. This device is reported to come with high-end internals and is said to have been codenamed “Snowy”. The company is also said to be developing many new features for providing a desktop-like experience on Android, including better keyboard and mouse support, support for external monitors and multiple desktops, and more.

While these efforts are primarily reported to target Google's internal Android-on-laptop project, they are also speculated to boost the capabilities of tablets, including the purported Pixel Tablet 2 which is slated to come with an upgraded Tensor chip, improved camera, and a new keyboard cover accessory.