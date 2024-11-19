Technology News
English Edition

Google Reportedly Plans to Turn ChromeOS Into Android to Better Compete with iPad

Google reportedly plans to unify its OS efforts for more efficient management of engineering resources and better compete with iPad.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 November 2024 14:54 IST
Google Reportedly Plans to Turn ChromeOS Into Android to Better Compete with iPad

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Pixel Tablets currently run on the Android 15 OS

Highlights
  • Google is reported to have a multi-year tablet platform project in place
  • The tech giant aims to compete with Apple’s iPadOS which powers the iPad
  • Purported Pixel Laptop is said to be one of the first devices to run it
Advertisement

Google has separate operating system (OS) versions based on the device type. There's Android for smartphones and ChromeOS for Chromebooks. However, there is one such product category where both the OSs overlap — tablets. That is not likely to be the case anymore, according to a new report. Google is said to be planning to embark on a project to fully turn ChromeOS into Android to develop a product which finally competes with the iPad.

Google Turning ChromeOS Into Android

Citing a source, Android Authority detailed Google's plans to turn ChromeOS into Android in a report Monday. The publication claims that the Mountain View, California-based technology giant is working on a multi-year project for the development of a hybrid platform that may compete with Apple's iPadOS which powers the iPad.

Google reportedly plans to unify its OS efforts for more efficient management of engineering resources and better compete with the iPad. Instead of merging Android and Chrome OS to develop an entirely new platform, it is claimed to have plans to migrate the latter into the former. This move will result in the availability of more apps on Android and more money for developers due to an increased number of users, as per the report.

One of the first devices to run on this hybrid platform is reported to be the purported Pixel Laptop, which is reported to be in development. This device is reported to come with high-end internals and is said to have been codenamed “Snowy”. The company is also said to be developing many new features for providing a desktop-like experience on Android, including better keyboard and mouse support, support for external monitors and multiple desktops, and more.

While these efforts are primarily reported to target Google's internal Android-on-laptop project, they are also speculated to boost the capabilities of tablets, including the purported Pixel Tablet 2 which is slated to come with an upgraded Tensor chip, improved camera, and a new keyboard cover accessory.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android, Google, Google Chromebook, Tablet, Chrome OS, ChromeOS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Perplexity AI ‘Buy With Pro’ and ‘Snap to Shop’ Features Rolling Out for Paid Subscribers
The Game Awards 2024 Nominees Announced, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Lead With 7 Nominations

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Plans to Turn ChromeOS Into Android to Better Compete with iPad
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  2. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 With Android 15 Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Beta Release
  4. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  5. When and Where To Watch Vikkatakavi, a Thrilling Tale of Mystery
  6. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  8. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy S25 Series Price to Compete With Apple
  9. Realme 14X Could Launch in December in These Colour Options
  10. India's 2040 Moon-Orbiting Space Station Set to Support Lunar Missions
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report
  3. Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024
  4. 123 Bodies Found in England's Ancient Leicester Cathedral: What You Need to Know
  5. Realme GT Neo 7 Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site, May Feature 80W Fast Charging
  6. ZTE Blade V70 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 6.7-Inch LCD Screen Listed Online
  7. Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Possible Because of Important Decision in 2017, Executives Say
  8. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Teased Ahead of Redmi A4 5G Debut Tomorrow: Expected Specifications
  9. Conservation Expert Warns Earth Is In Midst Of Sixth Great Extinction, Calls for Immediate Action
  10. Here's How James Webb Space Telescope Helps Us Look Back in Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »