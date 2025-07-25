Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones on August 20. It will likely arrive with several upgrades over the current Pixel Watch 3, including enhanced features and a larger battery. A new report also claims that the upcoming smartwatch will feature a redesigned charging system, which is expected to improve repairability. Leaked design renders of the wearable have surfaced online as well, showcasing some of the expected colour options for the watch case and bands.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Colour Options (Expected)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Google Pixel Watch 4 will likely be available in Black, Gold, Moonstone, and Silver case colourways. The Active band options are expected to come in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone shades, while the Sport band variant could be offered in Indigo, Iris, and Limoncello hues. The report also noted that both band types are likely to be available in additional colour options. These colours are expected to be offered for both the 41mm and 45mm sizes of the watch.

The Active bands with the Pixel Watch 4 are expected to use a different, more comfortable material. Notably, the Pixel Watch 3's Active bands were made of fluoroelastomer with a soft-touch coating. Meanwhile, the Active Sport Bands for the upcoming smartwatch are expected to be available in more colour options, while the Stretch Band is likely to remain exclusive to the 41mm model.

Google Pixel Watch 4 New Charging System (Expected)

The report also stated that the upcoming smartwatch is expected to support up to 25 percent faster charging than its predecessor. This improvement could be due to an updated charging system. The Pixel Watch 4 may feature a side-mounted charging port instead of one positioned on the back.

A dip on the left side (the side without the crown) of the purported Pixel Watch 4 is expected to hold two charging contacts. This suggests that the watch will likely sit on its side to charge on the charging dock. This also means that older Pixel Watch chargers will not be compatible with the upcoming wearable.

However, Google is expected to ship the new charging dock with the Pixel Watch 4 and it will likely be available separately as well. The updated charging system is also said to make the watch easier to repair.