Technology News
English Edition

Goo.gl Links Shortened Using Google URL Shortener to Stop Working from August 25

After August 25, the shortened links will return a 404 response.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 12:25 IST
Goo.gl Links Shortened Using Google URL Shortener to Stop Working from August 25

Photo Credit: Google

Google launched its URL Shortener tool in September 2010

Highlights
  • An interstitial page warns users before redirection on the shortened URLs
  • Post shutdown, Goo.gl links will no longer return a response
  • The company recommends migrating to Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL)
Advertisement

Google URL Shortener has become a highly popular tool over the years. It essentially allows you to take long URLs and squeeze them into concise links which are easier to share on other platforms. However, the platform's deprecation was announced by the company back in 2018. Last year, the company announced that links shortened by the Google URL Shortener would soon no longer incite a response. This change is finally taking place next month.

Google URL Shortener Deprecation

In a blog post dated July 2024, Google announced that goo.gl links would now feature an interstitial page. These would appear prior to navigating to the original target page to notify users about the impending deprecation until the shutdown date. The company further said that the links would no longer be supported after August 25, 2025 and no response would be returned.image2

So, if you have any links shortened with Google's tool, they will stop working exactly a month from now. Any developers using links built with the Google URL Shortener would be impacted, as per the company.

Although Google has not allowed the generation of new shortened links since 2018, it has continued to serve existing URLs. Last year, the tech giant provided a one year window to ease the transition of these links to another URL shortener provider.

After August 25, opening a page which has a link shortened by Google's tool will show a 404 response. But why the deprecation?

As per Google, shortened URLs saw reduced traffic over the years. The company revealed that 99 percent of the links did not have any activity registered in the entire month of June 2024. It has since replaced the Google URL Shortener with Firebase Dynamic Links (FDL). These are said to be “smart URLs” which allow users to send others to any location within an iOS, Android, or web-based app.

However, a few services will be exempted from the deprecation. The company said that goo.gl links generated via Google apps such as Maps for location sharing will continue to function even after the August 25 deadline.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, URL Shortener
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix Smart 10 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, Infinix AI Features

Related Stories

Goo.gl Links Shortened Using Google URL Shortener to Stop Working from August 25
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »