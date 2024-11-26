Huawei MatePad Pro was launched in China on Tuesday alongside the Huawei Mate 70 series. The tablet has a 13.2-inch 2.8K flexible OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a 10,100mAh battery. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablet runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 out-of-the-box and can be upgraded to HarmonyOS Next. It is currently available for pre-orders in the country and will go on sale early next month.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Price, Availability

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 price starts in China at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 60,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,300). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations of the Soft Light Edition are listed at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 67,400), CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 73,300) and CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 88,400), respectively. The most expensive 16GB + 1TB Collector's Edition is marked at CNY 10,599 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300).

The tablet is offered in black, gold, and white colour options. It is currently available for pre-orders via Huawei's Vmall e-store in China and will go on sale starting December 12.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Specifications, Features

The newly launched Huawei MatePad Pro sports a 13.2-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,920 pixels) flexible OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness level, and HDR Vivid support. The tablet supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with HarmonyOS 4.3 and is confirmed to support HarmonyOS Next.

For optics, the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 13-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The tablet also carries a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It has six stereo speaker units backed by Huawei Sound. The tablet is said to support a PC-level multi-window experience and can help users capture screenshots via air gestures.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 packs a 10,100mAh battery, which is claimed to charge from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes and fully charge within 65 minutes. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, dual satellite communication, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tablet measures 196.1 x 289.1 x 5.5mm in size and weighs 580g.