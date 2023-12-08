Apple is reportedly working on new MacBook models powered by the company's latest M3 processor, and iPad Pro models equipped with OLED displays, according to a Bloomberg report citing people aware of the company's plans. The iPhone maker is also reportedly planning to launch an iPad Air in two display sizes. Unlike previous years, Apple is yet to unveil a new iPad model this year, and the company's next tablets are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to launch a new iPad Air model that will succeed the 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022). While its predecessor was available in two models — Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular — Apple is reportedly preparing four new models, as the next iPad Air will be available in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes.

Meanwhile, the company's next generation iPad Pro models will also be launched by the company, as per the report. These will be the first models by the company to sport OLED screens that offer better contrast and black levels compared to mini-LED screens. Apple will also equip the iPad Pro models with its newest M3 chip that was launched in October when it unveiled its latest Mac models.

The upcoming iPad Pro models won't be the only devices from Apple to debut with the new M3 chip — the company is reportedly preparing to launch a new MacBook Air model that will feature the same chip. Apple launched new MacBook Pro models with its latest Apple Silicon processor under the hood in October, and the successor to the MacBook Air M2, which will be priced lower than the Pro models, will soon be equipped with the M3 chip.

Customers can expect both the new iPad and MacBook models to be launched around March 2024, according to the report, which states that Apple is also planning on launching two new Magic Keyboard variants for the upcoming iPad Pro models and a third-generation Apple Pencil.

While Bloomberg has a good track record in terms of predicting launch timelines of Apple's upcoming products, the company is yet to make an announcement related to new iPad and MacBook models. We can expect to learn more about the company's purported products closer to the launch date.

