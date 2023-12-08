Technology News
  Apple to Launch MacBook Air With M3 Chip, iPad Pro Models With OLED Screens in Q1 2023: Report

Apple to Launch MacBook Air With M3 Chip, iPad Pro Models With OLED Screens in Q1 2023: Report

Apple is also reportedly working on an iPad Air model that will be available in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch variants.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 December 2023 15:13 IST
Apple to Launch MacBook Air With M3 Chip, iPad Pro Models With OLED Screens in Q1 2023: Report

The successor to the M2 MacBook Air (pictured) could arrive by March 2024

Highlights
  • Apple might launch its MacBook Air with an M3 chip by March 2024
  • The company's next iPad Pro models are expected to sport OLED screens
  • Apple is also tipped to launch a new iPad Air model in two display sizes
Apple is reportedly working on new MacBook models powered by the company's latest M3 processor, and iPad Pro models equipped with OLED displays, according to a Bloomberg report citing people aware of the company's plans. The iPhone maker is also reportedly planning to launch an iPad Air in two display sizes. Unlike previous years, Apple is yet to unveil a new iPad model this year, and the company's next tablets are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to launch a new iPad Air model that will succeed the 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022). While its predecessor was available in two models — Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular — Apple is reportedly preparing four new models, as the next iPad Air will be available in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes.

Meanwhile, the company's next generation iPad Pro models will also be launched by the company, as per the report. These will be the first models by the company to sport OLED screens that offer better contrast and black levels compared to mini-LED screens. Apple will also equip the iPad Pro models with its newest M3 chip that was launched in October when it unveiled its latest Mac models.

The upcoming iPad Pro models won't be the only devices from Apple to debut with the new M3 chip — the company is reportedly preparing to launch a new MacBook Air model that will feature the same chip. Apple launched new MacBook Pro models with its latest Apple Silicon processor under the hood in October, and the successor to the MacBook Air M2, which will be priced lower than the Pro models, will soon be equipped with the M3 chip.

Customers can expect both the new iPad and MacBook models to be launched around March 2024, according to the report, which states that Apple is also planning on launching two new Magic Keyboard variants for the upcoming iPad Pro models and a third-generation Apple Pencil.

While Bloomberg has a good track record in terms of predicting launch timelines of Apple's upcoming products, the company is yet to make an announcement related to new iPad and MacBook models. We can expect to learn more about the company's purported products closer to the launch date.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: M3 MacBook Air, MacBook Air M3, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, MacBook, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
