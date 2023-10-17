Technology News
  Apple to Debut Apple Pencil 3 With Replaceable Tips This Week Instead of Refreshed iPad Models: Report

Apple to Debut Apple Pencil 3 With Replaceable Tips This Week Instead of Refreshed iPad Models: Report

Apple was rumoured to launch refreshed models of its iPad lineup this week.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2023 13:27 IST
Apple to Debut Apple Pencil 3 With Replaceable Tips This Week Instead of Refreshed iPad Models: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The second-generation Apple Pencil costs Rs. 11,900

Highlights
  • The Apple Pencil 3 could feature interchangeable magnetic tips
  • First-generation Apple Pencil is priced at Rs. 9,500
  • The iPad Air refresh could get Apple's M2 chipset
Apple is reportedly planning to unveil new models of its iPad lineup this week, with the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini said to be getting refreshed. The new iPad models could get updated chipsets, with the new iPad Air likely to come with an M2 chip. According to a new report, however, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant seems to be gearing up to launch a new Apple Pencil instead. Apple is believed to be close to launching the Apple Pencil 3. The iPhone maker currently sells the first and second generations of Apple Pencil, compatible with its iPad models.

According to a report in Japanese outlet MacOtakara, Apple will likely launch the third-generation Apple Pencil this week. The Apple Pencil 3 will reportedly come with replaceable magnetic tips. The same was confirmed by tipster Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter), as well. “Based on what my source reported the new Apple Pencil 3 will come with interchangeable magnetic tips (for drawing, technical drawing and painting),” the tipster said in their post.

Apple has not officially announced plans to launch iPad refreshes, Apple Pencil or any other devices. Several reports, however, have said that the company is likely to bring new iPad models this week. A report from Supercharged claimed that the iPad Air model could be refreshed with an M2 chip, while the iPad mini, which currently runs on Apple's A15 Bionic, could get the A16 Bionic SoC.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, however, said in his weekly newsletter that while Apple was working on new iPad models, a launch this week was unlikely. If the new report is to be believed, however, the Apple Pencil 3 could soon be on its way.

Earlier this year, Apple reportedly filed a patent for an optical sensor on its next-generation Apple Pencil that could allow the device to copy the texture and the colour from the surface of an item.

Apple currently sells the second-generation Apple Pencil at Rs. 11,900. The Apple Pencil 2 features wireless pairing and charging and attaches magnetically to your iPad device. It is compatible with iPad Pro models, iPad Air, and iPad mini. The first-generation Apple Pencil, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 9,500 and pairs and charges via a lightening connector on top.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Apple Pencil 3, Apple Pencil, iPad, Apple, iPad Air, iPad mini
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
