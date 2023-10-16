Technology News

Apple Plans to Launch Refreshed iPad Models With Faster Chips This Week: Reports

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple is working on refreshing three iPad models, but that these hardware updates are not imminent.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2023 14:40 IST
Apple Plans to Launch Refreshed iPad Models With Faster Chips This Week: Reports

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched its current-generation iPad mini (pictured) in September 2021

Highlights
  • A new iPad Air powered by an M2 chip could be unveiled this week
  • Apple will also reportedly unveil a refreshed iPad and iPad mini
  • A new MacBook Pro with an M3 chip is expected to debut by spring 2024
Apple is planning to launch refreshed versions of its existing iPad lineup later this week, according to two reports. The Cupertino company is said to be preparing to launch an updated iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini that could be announced in the coming days. However, these new models are unlikely to debut with major changes to their specifications, aside from the chipset. Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims in his weekly newsletter that Apple is working on updated iPad models but says an imminent launch is unlikely.

A Supercharged report citing sources familiar with Apple's plans claims that the company will launch refreshed iPad models this week, including a new iPad Air model with an updated M2 chip. On the other hand, the iPad mini, which is currently powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, could feature the A16 Bionic processor found on the iPhone 15. The publication previously reported that Apple's next iPad mini model would ship with a fix for the "jelly scrolling" issue that affects the current-generation model.

As these are minor hardware upgrades for Apple's existing devices, the company will reportedly announce the refreshed versions via press releases on the company's website and its YouTube channel, instead of a virtual or in-person event. Apple also announces new colour options for its current generation iPhone every year using the same method.

9to5Mac states that it has corroborated the Supercharged report with its own sources, stating that the announcement could take place as early as Tuesday, October 17. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in his Power On newsletter that while refreshes for the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini are currently being developed by Apple with more powerful chips, he does not believe "updates of any significance are imminent".

Meanwhile, Gurman states that a refreshed version of the MacBook Pro with Apple's yet-to-be-announced M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are nearing the mass production stage and would be launched between early spring and spring next year. The Bloomberg reporter says that, an M3-powered MacBook Air will take longer to arrive — sometime around the second half of 2024.

According to Gurman, the company is also working on technology that would allow it to wirelessly turn on an iPhone inside its retail stores and install the latest operating system version, then power the phone off. This could help the company deliver its smartphones with the latest iOS version that includes the latest bug fixes and improvements, before the device is purchased.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad refresh, iPad launch, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and writes about how the Internet works.
