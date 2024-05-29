Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition has been launched in India. The phone has a unique design with a red, yellow, and blue colour scheme. It comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration and will be available in the first week of June in the country. Apart from the new design, the hardware details of the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition are identical to the standard Phone 2a (Review) that has been available since March. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and flaunts dual rear cameras.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition price in India, availability

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. As a limited-time offer, Nothing is providing a Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 26,999. It comes in limited quantities and can be purchased through Flipkart starting June 5.

Customers can buy the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition directly from the Nothing Soho store in London on June 1 from 11:00 am.

For comparison, the standard Nothing Phone 2a was launched in March for Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition design

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is based on the white colour variant of the regular model. But it has red, yellow, and blue colour accents on the rear panel. The brand describes the design as a ‘story of colour'. It has grey colour sections around the camera module and lower back. Nothing has used these shades individually in its products earlier. The brand used red in the right earbud of all Nothing audio products, yellow in the new Ear (a), and blue in the Phone 2a Blue version. In a press release, the London-based company states that this is the first time red, yellow, and blue have featured on a single device.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel sensor with 1/1.56-inch size and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

You get 256GB of inbuilt storage and an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock as well. The Phone 2a is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.