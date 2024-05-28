Samsung Galaxy Watch X might be the top-of-the-line smartwatch in the South Korean tech giant's upcoming wearable series, according to a report. The company is expected to introduce the successors to the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup at its next Galaxy Unpacked event in July, alongside the new Samsung foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Ring, which was teased by the company at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in February, is also expected to make its debut at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Watch X to Debut as Most Premium Galaxy Watch

It was previously reported that Samsung may introduce a new premium tier in its smartwatch lineup. While it was previously speculated to adopt the “Ultra” moniker like Apple's smartwatches, a Tech Manics report (in Greek) claims that it could arrive as the Galaxy Watch X instead.

As per the report, the Galaxy Watch X would be a more premium version of the Galaxy Watch 7, meant for robust use cases. Apple also has a similar offering in the form of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that sits at the summit of its smartwatch lineup. The Galaxy Watch X model is speculated to offer water resistance up to 100m, twice as much as Samsung's current flagship smartwatches.

The company could also introduce improvements in battery life on the next Galaxy Watch X. At present, the Galaxy Watch 6 promises up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge with the always-on display (AOD) turned off. The report suggests that Galaxy Watch X would more than double that, promising up to 100 hours of battery life.

While no pricing has been revealed, the publication speculates that the Galaxy Watch X might be priced “significantly higher” compared to the company's present offerings. It would reportedly compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, both in terms of specifications as well as pricing.

Galaxy Watch 7 Expected to Feature Redesigned Body

This development comes just days after it was reported that the Galaxy Watch 7 series – consisting of Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 7 Pro and a new Watch X, might get a design overhaul. Renders of the new premium model surfaced online, hinting at a new square-shaped frame, a third circular button and an array of health sensors.

It will reportedly retain the rotating bezels and will feature a 1.5-inch circular display. The smartwatch is reported to measure 47 x 47.4 x 16.4mm in size.

