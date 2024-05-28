Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch X could be launched by the company alongside the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series in July.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2024 17:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch X may reportedly offer up to 100 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • Reports suggest Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch is called Galaxy Watch X
  • Samsung may launch it in July alongside its foldable smartphones
  • It is speculated to offer 100 hours of battery life
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch X might be the top-of-the-line smartwatch in the South Korean tech giant's upcoming wearable series, according to a report. The company is expected to introduce the successors to the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup at its next Galaxy Unpacked event in July, alongside the new Samsung foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Ring, which was teased by the company at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in February, is also expected to make its debut at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Watch X to Debut as Most Premium Galaxy Watch

It was previously reported that Samsung may introduce a new premium tier in its smartwatch lineup. While it was previously speculated to adopt the “Ultra” moniker like Apple's smartwatches, a Tech Manics report (in Greek) claims that it could arrive as the Galaxy Watch X instead.

As per the report, the Galaxy Watch X would be a more premium version of the Galaxy Watch 7, meant for robust use cases. Apple also has a similar offering in the form of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that sits at the summit of its smartwatch lineup. The Galaxy Watch X model is speculated to offer water resistance up to 100m, twice as much as Samsung's current flagship smartwatches.

The company could also introduce improvements in battery life on the next Galaxy Watch X. At present, the Galaxy Watch 6 promises up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge with the always-on display (AOD) turned off. The report suggests that Galaxy Watch X would more than double that, promising up to 100 hours of battery life.

While no pricing has been revealed, the publication speculates that the Galaxy Watch X might be priced “significantly higher” compared to the company's present offerings. It would reportedly compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, both in terms of specifications as well as pricing.

Galaxy Watch 7 Expected to Feature Redesigned Body

This development comes just days after it was reported that the Galaxy Watch 7 series – consisting of Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 7 Pro and a new Watch X, might get a design overhaul. Renders of the new premium model surfaced online, hinting at a new square-shaped frame, a third circular button and an array of health sensors.

It will reportedly retain the rotating bezels and will feature a 1.5-inch circular display. The smartwatch is reported to measure 47 x 47.4 x 16.4mm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch, Samsung, Apple Watch Ultra 2
iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Camera Improvements With This Update
  3. Amazon Listing Reveals Honor's Gift Bundle for Magic 6 Pro
  4. Honor 200 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: See Price
  6. Panchayat Season 3 Review: Still Entertaining
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
  2. iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  4. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Could Witness Over 9 Million Shipments: Report
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life, 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report
  7. Honor Magic 6 Pro Accidently Listed by Amazon India; Shows Gift Bundle Details
  8. Worldcoin Project Teases Arrival of More Orbs Days After Hong Kong Blocks Sam Altman’s Controversial Project
  9. Doly for iPhone Can Render 3D Videos Just by Scanning Products With the Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »