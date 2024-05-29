Microsoft 365 Copilot Expands Support for Indian Regional Languages

Microsoft is adding support for new Indian regional languages to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Copilot for Microsoft 365. The tech giant is adding multiple new Indian languages to the AI model to accurately understand queries and generate responses in these languages. As per the company, support for more languages was added to make the AI tool more accessible for users whose primary language is not English. Notably, Microsoft has also added Copilot to the instant messaging app Telegram and the Microsoft Launcher app for Android.

Microsoft now supports these Indian regional languages

The company announced the support for more languages in a press release on Wednesday. Microsoft 365 Copilot will now support regional Indic languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. The company did not disclose the full list of languages the AI chatbot will support. The updated languages have also not been added to its support page.

Based on the press release, the company is expanding Copilot's support for regional languages in not just India but other countries in the world as well. Prior to this update, Copilot supported 27 languages for prompt, and no Indian regional languages were included.

As per Microsoft, the increased support will not only enable users to converse with the chatbot in their native language but also get responses in the same language. The company highlighted that this feature will benefit students, small businesses, and native language speakers who have not been able to take advantage of generative AI due to the language barrier.

“By integrating regional languages, we're making technology more inclusive and accessible. Our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of language, can benefit from AI advancements,” said Pavan Kumar Verma, Regional Business Head - MWP, Embee Software. Embee Software is a leading Microsoft LSP partner in India.

Separately, Microsoft is also expanding Copilot to different apps, adding its capability within the in-app environment. On Tuesday, the tech giant released Copilot for Telegram in beta for all users. The chatbot is free to use on the messaging app, although there is a daily message limit of 30 turns. Copilot is now also available in the Microsoft Launcher app for Android.

