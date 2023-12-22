WhosNext2023
Technology News
Honor Tablet 9 With 12.1-inch Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Tablet 9 runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 17:44 IST
Honor Tablet 9 With 12.1-inch Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Tablet 9 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor

Highlights
  • Honor Tablet 9 sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS display
  • The tablet houses an 8,300mAh battery
  • Honor Tablet 9 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor
Honor Tablet 9 was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Honor 90 GT smartphone. The latest tablet from the former Huawei subsidiary comes in three colour options with a 12.1-inch 2.5K screen. The Honor Tablet 9 runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet includes eight speakers and is backed by an 8,300mAh battery with 35W fast charging support.

Honor Tablet 9 price

Honor Tablet 9 price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Honor is providing a CNY 100 discount for this model as an introductory offer. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,500), while the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

The top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,200). It is offered in Muguang White, Sky Blue, Starry Sky Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options. 

Honor Tablet 9 specifications

The Honor Tablet 9 runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13 and features a 12.1-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, 249ppi pixel density, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is rated to deliver up to 500 nits of peak brightness and offers TÜV Rheinland certification as well. The tablet is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor Tablet 9 features a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and front focus for video calling and selfies.

Connectivity options on the tablet include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port with OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer and ambient light sensor. It includes two microphones and eight speakers with Honor's Histen sound effects.

The Honor Tablet 9 houses an 8,300mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. The battery is rated to deliver up to 8 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 278.27x180.11x6.96mm and weighs around 559g.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Tablet 9, Honor Tablet 9 Price, Honor Tablet 9 Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Honor Tablet 9 With 12.1-inch Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
