Oppo Find X7 series is expected to launch soon — details of the three purported models in the series have been surfacing online. Design renders and live images of the handsets have also been leaked. The lineup was previously said to include three models - a base Oppo Find X7 along with a Pro and Ultra model. A new leak suggests that the series will instead comprise the Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra and a Find X7 Ultra 'Satellite Communication' model — which indicates there could be no Pro model this year.

Weibo user "The Director of the Factory is Guan" (translated from Chinese) leaked a detailed specifications sheet of the purported Oppo Find X7 series. It indicates the lineup will include a base, an Ultra and another Ultra model but with a Satellite Communication connectivity option. Design schematics shared in the leak show all three models with a circular rear camera module.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

The vanilla Oppo Find X7 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the Ultra models of the series will likely come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, according to the tipster. These phones are said to support LPDDR5X RAM. They are also expected to ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The leak suggests that the Ultra models of the Oppo Find X7 will get 6.82-inch 2K screens, while the base model will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with BOE 8T OLED LTPO panels, 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate.

For optics, the Oppo Find X7 is likely to include a 50-megapixel LYT-808 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto shooter with 3x zoom and OIS support.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communication models are expected to carry a 50-megapixel LYT-900 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel LYT800 sensor with an ultrawide lens, an OIS-supported 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor with telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel OIS-supported IMX858 sensor with telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.

The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to equip the phones with UFS 4.0 onboard storage. They will all feature a 5,000mAh battery, with 100W wired fast charging support. According to this leak, both Ultra models are likely to be similar other than their Satellite Communication connectivity support. Notably, the leak has not suggested any price ranges for the rumoured handsets.

