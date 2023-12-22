WhosNext2023
Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked Hinting at Imminent Launch

Oppo Find X7 models are said to feature Hasselblad-branded rear cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 18:11 IST
Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked Hinting at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X7 is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X6 (pictured)

  • Oppo Find X7 could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300
  • The Ultra models are likely to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs
  • All Oppo Find X7 models could support 100W wired fast charging
Oppo Find X7 series is expected to launch soon — details of the three purported models in the series have been surfacing online. Design renders and live images of the handsets have also been leaked. The lineup was previously said to include three models - a base Oppo Find X7 along with a Pro and Ultra model. A new leak suggests that the series will instead comprise the Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra and a Find X7 Ultra 'Satellite Communication' model — which indicates there could be no Pro model this year. 

Weibo user "The Director of the Factory is Guan" (translated from Chinese) leaked a detailed specifications sheet of the purported Oppo Find X7 series. It indicates the lineup will include a base, an Ultra and another Ultra model but with a Satellite Communication connectivity option. Design schematics shared in the leak show all three models with a circular rear camera module.

oppo find x7 series weibo find x7

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

The vanilla Oppo Find X7 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the Ultra models of the series will likely come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, according to the tipster. These phones are said to support LPDDR5X RAM. They are also expected to ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The leak suggests that the Ultra models of the Oppo Find X7 will get 6.82-inch 2K screens, while the base model will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with BOE 8T OLED LTPO panels, 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate.

For optics, the Oppo Find X7 is likely to include a 50-megapixel LYT-808 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto shooter with 3x zoom and OIS support.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communication models are expected to carry a 50-megapixel LYT-900 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel LYT800 sensor with an ultrawide lens, an OIS-supported 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor with telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel OIS-supported IMX858 sensor with telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.

The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to equip the phones with UFS 4.0 onboard storage. They will all feature a 5,000mAh battery, with 100W wired fast charging support. According to this leak, both Ultra models are likely to be similar other than their Satellite Communication connectivity support. Notably, the leak has not suggested any price ranges for the rumoured handsets.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo FInd X7, Oppo FInd X7 Ultra, Oppo FInd X7 Ultra Satellite Communication, Oppo FInd X7 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
