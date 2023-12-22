WhosNext2023
Technology News
  Poco M6 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M6 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M6 5G runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 17:00 IST
Poco M6 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M6 5G is sold in two colourways

Highlights
  • Poco M6 5G is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • The phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The Poco M6 5G offers support for 18W wired charging
Poco M6 5G was launched in India on Friday. It claims to be the "most affordable 5G phone ever." The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14. The handset is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It will be available for purchase later this month in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations.

Poco M6 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Galactic Black and Orion Blue colourways, the Poco M6 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

The Poco M6 5G will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart starting December 26 at 12pm (noon) IST. The company states that buyers will be eligible for a Rs. 1,000 cashback offer by using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards at the time of purchase. 

Poco M6 5G specifications, features

The Poco M6 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, pixel density of 260ppi, a peak brightness level of 600 nits, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz alongside Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and TÜV low blue light and flicker-free certification.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, the Poco M6 5G also comes with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The RAM is expandable up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Poco M6 5G carries a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary and an unspecified secondary sensor at the back. The front camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor and is placed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Poco M6 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 168mm x 77.91mm x 8.19mm and weighs 195g.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: Poco M6 5G, Poco M6 5G price in India, Poco M6 5G India launch, Poco M6 5G specifications, Poco
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Online Sales Stopped in the US Ahead of Ban; Older Models Can’t Be Fixed

