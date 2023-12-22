Poco M6 5G was launched in India on Friday. It claims to be the "most affordable 5G phone ever." The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14. The handset is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It will be available for purchase later this month in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations.

Poco M6 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Galactic Black and Orion Blue colourways, the Poco M6 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

The Poco M6 5G will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart starting December 26 at 12pm (noon) IST. The company states that buyers will be eligible for a Rs. 1,000 cashback offer by using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards at the time of purchase.

Poco M6 5G specifications, features

The Poco M6 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, pixel density of 260ppi, a peak brightness level of 600 nits, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz alongside Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and TÜV low blue light and flicker-free certification.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, the Poco M6 5G also comes with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The RAM is expandable up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Poco M6 5G carries a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary and an unspecified secondary sensor at the back. The front camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor and is placed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Poco M6 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 168mm x 77.91mm x 8.19mm and weighs 195g.

