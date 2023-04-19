Technology News
Xiaomi Pad 6's price starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 feature four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood
  • They are available in Black, Gold, and Far Mountain Blue colours
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 were unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra at the company's global launch event on Monday. The new tablets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs and feature 11-inch IPS displays with variable refresh rates of up to 144Hz. Both the new models run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and pack quad speaker units with Dolby Atmos support. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W charging support, while the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro features an 8,600mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6 price

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The price tag goes up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 6 price starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and finally, CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Both tablets are available in Black, Gold, and Far Mountain Blue colour variants (translated from Chinese). Both Xiaomi tablets are currently up for purchase via the company's online store in China.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, 309ppi pixel density, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is rated to deliver up to 550 nits of peak brightness and offers DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, while there is Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The screen offers TUV Rheinland certification as well. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro houses an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The battery is rated to deliver up to 47.9 days of standby time on a single charge. The tablet also features four microphones and four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and gets Hi-Res audio certification.

It measures 253.95x165.18x6.51mm and weighs 490 grams.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs the same software, and uses the same display as the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. The vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3 storage. It includes a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front sensor.

xiaomi pad 6 inline Xiaomi Pad 6

Connectivity options are identical to the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, as are the sensors. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor. It doesn't include a fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to 49.9 days of standby time on a single charge. It also measures 253.95x165.18x6.51mm and weighs 490 grams. 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
