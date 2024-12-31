Huawei has announced the launch date of Huawei Enjoy 70X in China. The brand has started teasing the design of the new Enjoy series handset online. It is confirmed to be available in four distinct colour options with a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. Additionally, the Huawei Enjoy 70X has been spotted on China Telecom's website, which has listed its key specifications and pricing details. The listing suggests a 6.7-inch display for the phone.

The Huawei Enjoy 70X will be unveiled in China on January 3 at 2:30pm (4:30pm IST), according to a Weibo post by Huawei. The official images show the phone with a circular ring-like camera bump on the rear. It has a a pill-shaped cutout on the display to house dual front cameras. The phone is teased to be available in Lake Green, Spruce Blue, Snow White, and Yaojin Black (translated) colour options. It is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel RYYB main rear camera.

Huawei Enjoy 70X Price, Specifications (Leaked)

The Huawei Enjoy 70X has also been listed on China Telecom with the model number BRE-AL80. It is shown with a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed at CNY 1,999, while the 8GB RAM +512G storage variant is listed at CNY 2,299.

As per the listing, the dual SIM Huawei Enjoy 70X will run on HarmonyOS 4.3 and boast a 6.7-inch display with 1,200x1,920 pixel resolution. The listing shows the phone in lake blue, golden black, and snow white colours.

The Huawei Enjoy 70X is rumoured to come with a Kirin 8000A chipset. It could feature a 6,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast wired charging. It is expected to feature a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is said to offer Beidou satellite messaging.