Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is all set to make its debut at the company's upcoming Autumn 2023 event. The tablet will be launched on September 25. The company has confirmed the release of the device on the Chinese social media platform Weibo with a teaser poster. It has also shown the glimpse of the design and suggested a few key specifications of the device. Huawei's tablet has also been confirmed to come with NearLink StarLight connectivity support. The official poster suggests that the MatePad Pro 13.2 will have a narrow bezel around the screen.

Huawei has shared a teaser poster of the upcoming Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2, which is claimed to get the largest display among tablets from the company. Huawei has confirmed that the tablet will debut on September 25 at the company's Autumn 2023 flagship product launch event. In the teaser poster, the device is teased to sport narrow bezels around the display with curved edges on all corners. It has also been confirmed to come with a Stylus pen and NearLink StarLight connectivity support.

The NearLink StarLight logo can be seen on the poster. It is a short-range wireless technology combining both Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi.

In addition to this, a report by Gizmochina suggests that the upcoming MatePad Pro 13.2 could offer support for wireless charging. It is also said to ship with a dual rear camera setup comprising an ultra-wide lens. The report also adds that the tablet could feature 3D face recognition, face payment, and air gesture support. Other leaked details include a Kirin 9000s chipset on the device.

Earlier this year in March, Huawei launched the MatePad 11 (2023) in China along with Huawei Mate X3 and the Huawei Ultimate Watch. It sports an 11-inch (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It runs on HarmonyOS 3.1 out-of-the-box.

