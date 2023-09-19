Technology News

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Confirmed to Debut on September 25: All Details

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 series is teased to come with NearLink StarLight connectivity support.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 19 September 2023 20:37 IST
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Confirmed to Debut on September 25: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 will come with a Stylus pen

Highlights
  • MatePad Pro 13.2 claimed to sport largest display among Huawei tablets
  • The tablet is teased to sport slim bezels around the screen
  • Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 will have round edges on all corners

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is all set to make its debut at the company's upcoming Autumn 2023 event. The tablet will be launched on September 25. The company has confirmed the release of the device on the Chinese social media platform Weibo with a teaser poster. It has also shown the glimpse of the design and suggested a few key specifications of the device. Huawei's tablet has also been confirmed to come with NearLink StarLight connectivity support. The official poster suggests that the MatePad Pro 13.2 will have a narrow bezel around the screen.

Huawei has shared a teaser poster of the upcoming Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2, which is claimed to get the largest display among tablets from the company. Huawei has confirmed that the tablet will debut on September 25 at the company's Autumn 2023 flagship product launch event. In the teaser poster, the device is teased to sport narrow bezels around the display with curved edges on all corners. It has also been confirmed to come with a Stylus pen and NearLink StarLight connectivity support.

The NearLink StarLight logo can be seen on the poster. It is a short-range wireless technology combining both Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi.

In addition to this, a report by Gizmochina suggests that the upcoming MatePad Pro 13.2 could offer support for wireless charging. It is also said to ship with a dual rear camera setup comprising an ultra-wide lens. The report also adds that the tablet could feature 3D face recognition, face payment, and air gesture support. Other leaked details include a Kirin 9000s chipset on the device.

Earlier this year in March, Huawei launched the MatePad 11 (2023) in China along with Huawei Mate X3 and the Huawei Ultimate Watch. It sports an 11-inch (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It runs on HarmonyOS 3.1 out-of-the-box. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei MatePad 11 (2023)

Huawei MatePad 11 (2023)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1600x2560 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS HarmonyOS 3.1
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7250mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2, Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 specifications, Huawei
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro Confirmed to Launch on September 26: All Details
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Confirmed to Debut on September 25: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  2. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped: Here’s How Much It Might Cost
  4. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  5. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  6. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  8. Google Pixel Watch 2 Said to Get This New Feature: Check Here
  9. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Updated With These New Features Alongside iOS 17
  10. How Apple Made It Cheaper to Repair the Rear Panel on Your iPhone 15 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Confirmed to Debut on September 25: All Details
  2. Apple to Launch Magic Mouse, Trackpad, Keyboard With USB Type-C Ports in October: Mark Gurman
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 21 Launch
  4. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro Confirmed to Launch on September 26: All Details
  5. Realme C53 Now Available in India With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 SoC Might Not Bring Significant Upgrades: Report
  7. WhatsApp iPad Support Spotted in Testing on Latest iOS Beta, Improved Group Calls Interface on Android
  8. AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Updated With Adaptive Audio, Machine Learning-Powered Features and More: Details
  9. Jio AirFiber Launched in Eight Indian Cities at a Starting Price of Rs. 599: Check Plans, Benefits
  10. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.