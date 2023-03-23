Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) was launched by the company in China on Thursday. The Chinese firm announced several premium flagship products at the Huawei P60 series launch event, including the foldable Huawei Mate X3, the Huawei Ultimate Watch, and the Huawei MatePad 11 (2023). The device as its name suggests is the company's 2023 successor to its Huawei MatePad 11 model from 2021. The tablet arrives in two variants, one that sports regular glass, while the other variant is equipped with a matte glass finish.

Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) price, availability

Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) pricing starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,700) for the regular glass finish variant that comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the regular, Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) witha glass finish is available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB internal variant priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000)

The tablet is also sold in in a matte glass finish that is available in a 6GB + 128GB model priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,500) and an 8GB + 256GB variant that is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 36,000)

The device is currently available in China in either Obsidian Black, Island Blue, Crystal White, or Streamer Purple colourways.

Huawei MatePad 11 2023 specifications, features

The latest tablet from Huawei sports an 11-inch (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen, with an aspect ratio of 16:10, and 275ppi pixel density. The display offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and runs on HarmonyOS 3.1 out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging. It houses quad speakers with Huawei Histen 8.0 support.

For optics, the tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that is housed on the side bezel.

In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. The tablet measures 7.2mm in thickness and weighs in at about 480g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.