iPad Air (2026) with the M4 chipset was launched in India and other global markets by the Cupertino-based tech giant on Monday. The company also unveiled its iPhone 17e along with the new iPad Air model. The tablet is offered in two screen sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch. The tablet also ships in four colour options and Wi-Fi + Cellular and Wi-Fi only models. It is equipped with up to a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS Display with 264 ppi pixel density and up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Price in India, Availability

The 11-inch iPad Air (2026) price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. Lastly, the top-end 1TB storage configuration costs Rs. 1,14,900. The customers can also buy the Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity model at a Rs. 15,000 premium for each variant.

On the other hand, the 13-inch iPad Air (2026) price in India starts at Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB and 512GB storage models cost Rs. 94,900 and Rs. 1,14,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line model, featuring 1TB of onboard storage, is priced at Rs. 1,34,900. Customers can pay an additional Rs. 10,000 to get the Wi-Fi + Cellular model of each variant.

Apple's new iPad Air model is currently on sale in India via the Apple India online store. The iPad Air (2026) with the M4 chip is offered in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colourways.

iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Specifications, Features

The iPad Air (2026) is powered by Apple's M4 chip, which features an eight-core CPU with three performance cores and five efficiency cores, a nine-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The tablet also features 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The new iPad Air model also ships with Apple Intelligence support and runs on iPadOS 26.

Apple's iPad Air (2026) is equipped with up to a 13-inch (2,732x2,048 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS display with 264 ppi pixel density, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, P3 wide colour gamut, a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, and an anti-reflective coating. It also ships with support for Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB Type-C model, along with support for the Apple Pencil Hover functionality.

For optics, the iPad Air (2026) is equipped with a single rear camera unit, featuring a 12-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, up to 5x digital zoom capabilities, sapphire crystal lens cover, image stabilisation, and autofocus with focus pixels. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/ 60 fps. Meanwhile, the tablet sports a 12-megapixel (f/2.0) camera on the front for selfies and video, with Apple's Center Stage.

The iPad Air (2026) also ships with Apple's C1X cellular model, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and the N1 networking chip for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a Touch ID sensor for security, a three-axis gyroscope, an accelerometer, a barometer, and an ambient light sensor. It packs up to a 36.59Wh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi and up to 10 hours of video playback.