iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, Ceramic Shield 2 and A19 Chip: Price, Specifications

iPhone 17e is available in Black, Soft Pink, and White colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 19:41 IST


Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 17e closely resembles the iPhone 16e which was introduced last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 17e runs on iOS 26 out-of-the-box
  • It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera
  • The iPhone 17 is equipped with Apple's C1X and N1 networking chips
iPhone 17e — the company's most affordable smartphone in the iPhone 17 series — was launched in India and other markets on Monday. The successor to last year's iPhone 16e comes with some notable upgrades, including a new A19 chip, MagSafe support, and Ceramic Shield display protection. It still features a 60Hz 6.1-inch OLED screen with a notch, and it is equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera. However, the new model now starts at 256GB of storage, which is twice as much as last year's model.

iPhone 17e Price in India, Availability

In India, the iPhone 17e is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the base model, which has 256GB of built-in storage. The smartphone is also available in a 512GB storage option that will set you back by Rs. 84,900. It will be sold in three colourways: Black, Soft Pink, and White colour options.

Customers can already pre-order the iPhone 17e, and it will go on sale starting March 11 via Apple's website and authorised retailers in India.

iPhone 17e Features, Specifications

Like its predecessor, the iPhone 17e is a dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) smartphone, and it runs on iOS 26. It has the same 6.1-inch (1,170×2,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR (OLED) display with the same 60Hz refresh rate as the iPhone 16e, True Tone, and up to 800 nits peak brightness. Apple has equipped the iPhone 17e with its Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which is claimed to offer up to 3 times better scratch resistance compared with the glass on the iPhone 16e.

iphone 17e apple inline iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e (pictured) appears nearly identical to the iPhone 16e from 2025
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The company's latest A19 chip (six-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) powers the iPhone 17e, which has 8GB of RAM. It is available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations. The iPhone 17e has the same IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, like last year's model. It is equipped with an Action Button and supports Apple Intelligence features.

There's a 48-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture on the iPhone 17e. It can capture 24-megapixel and 48-megapixel images, and supports optical image stabilisation. Apple says the iPhone 17e supports "optical quality" 2x zoom, which uses an in-sensor crop to deliver 12-megapixel images. On the front, there's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with am f/1.9 aperture. It still misses features like Action Mode and Cinematic Video, that are available on the more expensive iPhone 17.

Apple has added support for MagSafe on the iPhone 17e, which was one of the features that was sorely missing on the iPhone 16e. It can be charged using a compatible 20W charger (wired) and a 15W MagSafe (wireless) charger. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and NavIC. It has an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and a proximity sensor.

The company's website hasn't listed the battery capacity of the iPhone 17e, but it is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge (Apple says the iPhone 17 offers up to 30 hours of video playback). The handset supports Face ID for biometric authentication. It measures 146.7×71.5×7.8mm and weighs around 169g.

Apple iPhone 17e

Apple iPhone 17e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

Further reading: iPhone 17e, iPhone 17e price in India, iPhone 17e specifications, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Best All-in-One Laser Printers for Home and Small Businesses
iPad Air (2026) Launched in India With M4 Chip, Up to 13-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

