Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched just last week during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event, and the handset, shares several specifications with its predecessor, especially in the camera department. Now, shortly after the announcement, new claims about next year's model have already begun circulating online. The purported Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to come with notable camera upgrades over the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung is tipped to introduce a new-generation sensor and revamped camera technology with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung's New Sensor for Its Next Generation of Flagship Phones

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) offered insights about an upcoming sensor by Samsung's imaging division. The next-generation sensor dubbed ISOCELL HPA is said to be a 1/1.12-inch 200-megapixel sensor that supports LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) ultra-high dynamic range technology.

The leaker also claims that Samsung's sensor, which is in development, will be launched next year and will be used in “top-tier models", suggesting both Samsung and other Android companies could use it for their flagships.

A nother tipster known as Ice Universe reposted this leak on Weibo, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra's HP6 main camera sensor is a variant of the HPA. The HP6 is said to measure 1/1.3-inch, but its performance is said to be on par with the larger HPA sensor.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the Galaxy chipset. It is available in 12GB, 16GB RAM options and 256, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. It features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant