Poco appears to be gearing up for multiple smartphone launches in India, as the Poco X8 series and the Poco C85x 5G have now been teased on Flipkart. The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max were recently spotted on certification and benchmarking platforms, and their renders have also leaked online, revealing key design elements and expected specifications. With dedicated microsites now live on the e-commerce platform, the company seems to be preparing for an imminent rollout of these upcoming handsets.

Flipkart Confirms Poco X8 Series Availability, C85x 5G Teased

The live Flipkart microsite suggests that the imminent availability of the Poco X8 lineup on the e-commerce site. The teaser shows the rear of a Poco X8 series smartphone, with a flat-edged design and a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the back panel. The back finish appears dark or matte, with the Poco logo towards the bottom.

The Poco X8 Pro Max and the Poco X8 Pro are tipped to launch in India by mid-March. An early Pro Max test unit reportedly scored 36,12,095 on AnTuTu, suggesting flagship-level performance.

The Poco X8 Pro could arrive in black, white, and turquoise shades. The Poco X8 Pro Max may come with similar colour options, but slightly bigger camera rings. The Pro model is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, 50-megapixel main camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging. Meanwhile, the Pro Max variant may offer a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED panel, MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, 50-megapixel OIS camera, and a larger 8,500mAh battery.

Another Flipkart teaser hints at the upcoming India launch of the Poco C85x 5G. The upcoming handset is also seen with a vertically aligned dual-camera module placed in a pill-shaped housing in the top-left corner. The teaser suggests the handset will offer a large silicon-carbon battery in a slim design with efficient charging.

Notably, the standard Poco C85 5G, with a 6,000mAh battery and 33W wired as well as 10W wired reverse charging support, was launched in India in December 2025. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the phone carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6.9-inch 120Hz flat HD+ display.

