Technology News
English Edition

Poco X8 Series, Poco C85x 5G Teased on Flipkart, Could Launch in India in March

The Poco X8 Pro may launch in black, white, and turquoise, while the Pro Max could offer similar colours with larger camera rings.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 20:44 IST
Poco X8 Series, Poco C85x 5G Teased on Flipkart, Could Launch in India in March

Photo Credit: Poco

The upcoming Poco X8 series handset appears to have a vertical, dual rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro tipped with 1.5K 120Hz OLED display
  • Poco X8 Pro Max may pack MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC
  • Poco C85x 5G teaser hints at slim design with big battery
Advertisement

Poco appears to be gearing up for multiple smartphone launches in India, as the Poco X8 series and the Poco C85x 5G have now been teased on Flipkart. The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max were recently spotted on certification and benchmarking platforms, and their renders have also leaked online, revealing key design elements and expected specifications. With dedicated microsites now live on the e-commerce platform, the company seems to be preparing for an imminent rollout of these upcoming handsets.

Flipkart Confirms Poco X8 Series Availability, C85x 5G Teased

The live Flipkart microsite suggests that the imminent availability of the Poco X8 lineup on the e-commerce site. The teaser shows the rear of a Poco X8 series smartphone, with a flat-edged design and a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the back panel. The back finish appears dark or matte, with the Poco logo towards the bottom.

The Poco X8 Pro Max and the Poco X8 Pro are tipped to launch in India by mid-March. An early Pro Max test unit reportedly scored 36,12,095 on AnTuTu, suggesting flagship-level performance.

The Poco X8 Pro could arrive in black, white, and turquoise shades. The Poco X8 Pro Max may come with similar colour options, but slightly bigger camera rings. The Pro model is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, 50-megapixel main camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging. Meanwhile, the Pro Max variant may offer a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED panel, MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, 50-megapixel OIS camera, and a larger 8,500mAh battery.poco c85x 5g poco inline poco c85x

Another Flipkart teaser hints at the upcoming India launch of the Poco C85x 5G. The upcoming handset is also seen with a vertically aligned dual-camera module placed in a pill-shaped housing in the top-left corner. The teaser suggests the handset will offer a large silicon-carbon battery in a slim design with efficient charging.

Notably, the standard Poco C85 5G, with a 6,000mAh battery and 33W wired as well as 10W wired reverse charging support, was launched in India in December 2025. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the phone carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6.9-inch 120Hz flat HD+ display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro series, Poco, Poco X85x 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPad Air (2026) Launched in India With M4 Chip, Up to 13-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Poco X8 Series, Poco C85x 5G Teased on Flipkart, Could Launch in India in March
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, 48-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  2. iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Online
  4. Poco X8 Lineup, Poco C85x 5G Appear on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  5. Ai+ Pulse 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  6. Motorola Razr FoldÂ  Launched at MWC 2026, Edge 70 Fusion Tags Along
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X8 Series, Poco C85x 5G Teased on Flipkart, Could Launch in India in March
  2. iPad Air (2026) Launched in India With M4 Chip, Up to 13-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 17e Launched in India With MagSafe, Ceramic Shield 2 and A19 Chip: Price, Specifications
  4. MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Series Launched as Firm Unveils Modular Concept Phone, Lamborghini Collaboration
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Successor Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPA Sensor With LOFIC
  6. Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched With Dynamic ANC, Sound by Bose Alongside Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026
  7. MediaTek Set to Demonstrate 6G, 5G-Advanced, Edge AI Innovations at ‘AI For Life’ Showcase at MWC 2026
  8. MWC 2026: Lenovo Unveils New Yoga, IdeaPad Series Laptop Models Alongside Legion Tab (2026), Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
  9. Bluepoint Games Reportedly Pitched a Bloodborne Remake, but Was Turned Down by FromSoftware
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series, X13 Detachable, ThinkTab X11 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Launched at MWC 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »