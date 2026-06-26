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Samsung Display Reportedly Starts OLED Panel Production for iPad Mini, iPhone 18 Pro Series

The production of OLED panels for Apple's first foldable iPhone is said to begin later this month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 16:54 IST
Samsung Display Reportedly Starts OLED Panel Production for iPad Mini, iPhone 18 Pro Series

Photo Credit: Apple

The eighth-generation iPad Mini is expected to launch in the third quarter (Q3) of this year

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Highlights
  • Samsung Display and LG could supply OLED panels for Apple products
  • BOE reportedly is not part of the supply chain for the iPhone 18 series
  • New iPad mini could run on an A18 chipset
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Apple is expected to launch an upgraded version of its iPad Mini with an OLED display in the coming months. One of the company's key component suppliers has started production of panels for the upcoming tablet, according to a new report. Apple is expected to expand the use of OLED panels across its product offerings this year. Beyond the iPad Mini, the Cupertino-based company is expected to use OLED displays in its MacBook Pro and foldable iPhone. Samsung Display and LG Display are said to supply OLED panels for Apple's upcoming products. Chinese brand BOE has reportedly been left out of the supply chain.

iPad Mini OLED Panel Production Said to Have Already Begun

Korean publication ETNews, citing industry sources, reports that Samsung Display has started the mass production of OLED panels for the iPad Mini this month. The South Korean headquarters company also said to have begun the production of OLED panels for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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The report further states that the manufacturing of OLED panels for Apple's first foldable iPhone, tentatively called iPhone Ultra, will begin later this month. Meanwhile, the production of OLED panels for the next-generation MacBook Pro is reportedly scheduled to kick off next month, coinciding with the launch of Samsung Display's new 8.6-generation OLED production line.

Samsung Display and LG Display are likely to supply OLED panels for all Apple products set to launch later this year. Samsung Display and LG Display will reportedly share production of displays for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Samsung Display will reportedly be the exclusive supplier of OLED panels for the foldable iPhone, iPad Mini, MacBook Pro and Apple's upcoming monitors. LG Display is also said to emerge as the exclusive supplier of OLED panels for the Apple Watch 12.

BOE reportedly is not part of the supply chain for the iPhone 18 series. “Since BOE only resumed supply in April after experiencing delays in delivery due to quality issues despite receiving approval to supply OLEDs for the iPhone 17 Pro model last year, BOE has not started development for the new iPhone models in the second half of this year", the report quotes an industry official as saying.

The eighth-generation iPad Mini is expected to launch in the third quarter (Q3) of this year. It is likely to offer Apple Intelligence support and include an A18 chipset.

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Further reading: IPad mini, iPad mini (2019), Apple, iPad Mini OLED, Samsung Display, LG Display
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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