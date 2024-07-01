Apple Vision Pro might also enter the list of devices that will get Apple Intelligence features, as per a report. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased its new artificial intelligence (AI) features including Writing Tools, AI-powered Siri, Genmoji, and more. At the time, these features were announced for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It is now said that Vision Pro will also get these AI features. However, reportedly, these features will not arrive this year.

Apple Vision Pro said to get Apple Intelligence features

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the tech giant has started the work to bring Apple Intelligence to its mixed reality headset. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report claims that these features are not likely to arrive this year. However, it is not known whether the AI features will be rolled out early next year, or if users will have to wait till the release of visionOS 3 in fall 2025.

Gurman highlights adding Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro should not prove to be much of a challenge given the device's 16GB of unified RAM which he claims is “more than enough” to run AI tasks. Given the headset uses the M2 chipset, processor-related issues should also not occur. Finally, the report states that visionOS is a variant of the existing iPadOS, which should reduce the hassle of integrating AI features into the device.

Apple Vision Pro getting AI features would also be a logical upgrade functionally. Apple calls the mixed-reality headset a device designed to handle computer tasks, and features such as notification prioritisation, Writing Tools, and [Siri](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/siri) that can handle complex tasks will only enhance its capabilities.

The report claims one reason for the delay in introducing the AI features to the Vision Pro could be to prevent its recently announced Private Cloud Compute servers from being overburdened. It is said that the company is still expanding the infrastructure of its cloud systems, and expanding it to too many products right away might impact the latency or efficiency of delivering the features.

