Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Vision Pro Will Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Capabilities, But Not This Year

Apple Vision Pro Will Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Capabilities, But Not This Year

At WWDC 2024, the company announced Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad, and macOS devices.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 12:36 IST
Apple Vision Pro Will Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Capabilities, But Not This Year

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple Intelligence is expected to be available with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro is said to have enough memory to run Apple Intelligence
  • It is unclear whether visionOS 2 will get these AI features
  • Apple Intelligence includes new capabilities for Siri
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro might also enter the list of devices that will get Apple Intelligence features, as per a report. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased its new artificial intelligence (AI) features including Writing Tools, AI-powered Siri, Genmoji, and more. At the time, these features were announced for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It is now said that Vision Pro will also get these AI features. However, reportedly, these features will not arrive this year.

Apple Vision Pro said to get Apple Intelligence features

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the tech giant has started the work to bring Apple Intelligence to its mixed reality headset. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report claims that these features are not likely to arrive this year. However, it is not known whether the AI features will be rolled out early next year, or if users will have to wait till the release of visionOS 3 in fall 2025.

Gurman highlights adding Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro should not prove to be much of a challenge given the device's 16GB of unified RAM which he claims is “more than enough” to run AI tasks. Given the headset uses the M2 chipset, processor-related issues should also not occur. Finally, the report states that visionOS is a variant of the existing iPadOS, which should reduce the hassle of integrating AI features into the device.

Apple Vision Pro getting AI features would also be a logical upgrade functionally. Apple calls the mixed-reality headset a device designed to handle computer tasks, and features such as notification prioritisation, Writing Tools, and [Siri](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/siri) that can handle complex tasks will only enhance its capabilities.

The report claims one reason for the delay in introducing the AI features to the Vision Pro could be to prevent its recently announced Private Cloud Compute servers from being overburdened. It is said that the company is still expanding the infrastructure of its cloud systems, and expanding it to too many products right away might impact the latency or efficiency of delivering the features.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Intelligence, Apple, AI, Artificial Intelligence, iPhone, iPad, visionOS 2
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Ring Tipped to Bring Skin Temperature Measurement, Other Health Features
Vivo Y18t, Vivo Y18i Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Could Be Imminent

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Will Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Capabilities, But Not This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Homecoming
  2. iPhone 16 Lineup to Get New Battery That Could Last Longer: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Debut in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Allow Users to Measure Temperature via Skin
  5. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  6. TRAI's New Guidelines for SIM Swap After Porting Come Into Effect Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Surges Amid EU's MiCA Law Rollout; Altcoins Also See Profits Due to Market Optimism
  2. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series With Professional AI Camera to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  3. TRAI Enforces New Porting Guidelines From July 1 to Curb Fraudulent SIM Replacements
  4. Apple Vision Pro Will Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Capabilities, But Not This Year
  5. Vivo Y18t, Vivo Y18i Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring Tipped to Bring Skin Temperature Measurement, Other Health Features
  7. iPhone 16 Series Said to Get Batteries With Stainless Steel Case That Could Last Longer
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Reportedly Exploring New Technology to Simplify iPhone Battery Replacement Process
  10. Infinix Note 40S 4G Specifications, Design Confirmed via Company's Website Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »