Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India: Price, Features

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is equipped with a 10,200mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 10:51 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is offered in a Luna Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a 12.7-inch 144Hz 3K LTPS LCD screen
  • With Lenovo Smart Control, users can connect the tablet to PCs, phones
  • The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro supports 45W wired fast charging
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has been launched in India. The Android tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and a quad JBL speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support. It is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and is equipped with pogo-pin connectors for keyboard connection. The tablet supports Lenovo Smart Control which allows users to connect their smartphones and PCs to it.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Price in India, Availability

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 30,999. The tablet is currently available for purchase in the country via the Lenovo India e-store. A banner on the Amazon microsite confirms that it will go on sale on the e-commerce site on March 21. It is offered in a Luna Grey colourway.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a 12.7-inch 3K (1,840x2,944 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness level, and 273ppi pixel density. The tablet is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Lenovo ZUI 16. The company confirms that the tablet will receive two OS upgrades up to Android 16 and four years of security updates until 2029.

For optics, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro gets a 13-megapixel main sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The tablet is equipped with quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Its accessories include a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus, a Tab Pro 2-in-1 Keyboard, and a Folio Case. The tablet has a three-point pogo-pin connector for the keyboard. 

The Lenovo Smart Control feature includes Share Hub, Cross Control, App Streaming and Smart Clipboard. This allows users to share files, manage controls, use apps, as well as copy and paste content across connected devices like PCs and smartphones.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. For authentication, the tablet carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 291.8x189.1x6.9mm in size and weighs 615g.

