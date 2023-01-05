Technology News

Assisted driving and cockpit functions were previously handled on different chips and merging them can bring costs down, according to Qualcomm.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 5 January 2023 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm has been steadily building up its automotive business in recent years

  • Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC will be commercially available in H1 2024
  • Automotive market has reportedly been a key growth area for chipmakers
  • Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC is being tried out by automotive customers

Mobile chip maker Qualcomm on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment.

Previously those functions were handled on different chips and merging them can help bring down costs, said Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm's head of automotive.

“Obviously you are reducing the number of physical boxes. So, it goes down to a single box. You reduce the amount of memory that you need. The extra external components that you need, those go down,” Duggal told Reuters.

Qualcomm has been steadily building up its automotive business in recent years and in September it said its automotive business "pipeline" increased to $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh crore).

With electric vehicles and increasing autonomous features in cars, the number of chips used by automakers is surging and the automotive market has been a key growth area for chipmakers.

Duggal said automotive customers are already trying out the new chip and it would be commercially available in the first half of next year.

Last month, Qualcomm announced its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform which is designed and optimised for home mesh Wi-Fi networking systems, according to the company. The platform includes two new processors that utilise 5GHz and 6GHz frequency bands while supporting 240MHz and 320MHz channels, respectively.

The company's Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform technology is built based on modular chipset architecture which delivers over 20GBps of total system capacity. Qualcomm claims that the processor technology has been engineered to enable collaboration, telepresence, AR/VR, and immersive gaming of "today's and tomorrow's homes". Commercial sales are expected to begin in the second half of 2023, according to the firm.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: CES, CES 2023, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Flex
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for February 1
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Small Price Fluctuations, Stablecoin Prices Dip: All Details
