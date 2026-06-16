The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has been launched in global markets. The latest tablet offering from Lenovo runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has an inbuilt 360-degree rotating kickstand with wide-angle tilt. The tablet has a nine-speaker JBL-engineered audio system. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K panel and carries a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Price in India

Pricing for the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 37,000). Currently, in Europe, it is listed with an initial price tag of EUR 479.01 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It will be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 ships with Android 16 and is confirmed to get two OS upgrades until Android 18 and four years of security patches until 2030. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K (1,600×2,560 pixels) IGZO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is touted to deliver up to 800 nits of brightness. The display has HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The display has an anti-fingerprint (AF) coating.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 internal storage. The storage is expandable (up to 2TB) using a MicroSD card.

On the rear, the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has a 13-megapixel camera with autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a JBL-tuned nine-speaker Pro system optimised with Dolby Atmos technology. It has a Bluetooth speaker mode that allows the tablet to function as a standalone speaker, letting users play and control music directly from their phone. It also offers Dolby Audio support. The tablet is equipped with a built-in 360-degree rotating folding stand that allows users to position the device at different viewing angles for watching videos, attending video calls and others.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of YouTube video streaming time on a single charge. The tablet is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Lenovo Wireless Keyboard (each sold separately).