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Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With Dimensity 7400 SoC, JBL Speaker System: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a 12.1-inch 2.5K IGZO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 18:33 IST
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With Dimensity 7400 SoC, JBL Speaker System: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 ships with Android 16

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a 10,200mAh battery
  • It has an inbuilt 360-degree rotating kickstand
  • Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera
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The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has been launched in global markets. The latest tablet offering from Lenovo runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has an inbuilt 360-degree rotating kickstand with wide-angle tilt. The tablet has a nine-speaker JBL-engineered audio system. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K panel and carries a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Price in India

Pricing for the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 37,000). Currently, in Europe, it is listed with an initial price tag of EUR 479.01 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It will be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 ships with Android 16 and is confirmed to get two OS upgrades until Android 18 and four years of security patches until 2030. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K (1,600×2,560 pixels) IGZO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is touted to deliver up to 800 nits of brightness. The display has HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The display has an anti-fingerprint (AF) coating.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 internal storage. The storage is expandable (up to 2TB) using a MicroSD card.

On the rear, the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has a 13-megapixel camera with autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a JBL-tuned nine-speaker Pro system optimised with Dolby Atmos technology. It has a Bluetooth speaker mode that allows the tablet to function as a standalone speaker, letting users play and control music directly from their phone. It also offers Dolby Audio support. The tablet is equipped with a built-in 360-degree rotating folding stand that allows users to position the device at different viewing angles for watching videos, attending video calls and others.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 features a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of YouTube video streaming time on a single charge. The tablet is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Lenovo Wireless Keyboard (each sold separately).

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Further reading: Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2, Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Price, Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Specifications, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With Dimensity 7400 SoC, JBL Speaker System: Price, Specifications
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